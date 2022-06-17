151 new COVID cases reported… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

Editor’s note: Due to recent changes in the frequency of data reported by the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Valley Publishing’s COVID Update will now only appear once a week, in Saturday editions.

OHIO VALLEY — Since the publication of last week’s update, there were 151 new COVID-19 cases, reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday.

Statistics reported on Thursday, June 16:

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 77 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 22 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 52 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 7,936 total cases (77 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, 422 hospitalizations (1 new) and 127 deaths. Of the 7,936 cases, 7,520 (61 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,565 cases (14 new), 15 hospitalizations (1 new)

20-29 —1,269 cases (10 new), 22 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

30-39 — 1,151 cases (8 new), 22 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 1,149 cases (10 new), 37 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

50-59 — 1,049 cases (12 new), 65 hospitalizations, 14 deaths

60-69 — 874 cases (10 new), 78 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

70-79 — 543 cases (11 new), 108 hospitalizations, 32 deaths

80-plus — 336 cases (2 new), 75 hospitalizations, 45 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 14,699 (49.15 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 13,570 (45.39 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 4,825 total cases (22 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, 244 hospitalizations and 88 deaths. Of the 4,825 cases, 4,657 (41 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 925 cases (3 new), 11 hospitalizations

20-29 — 682 cases (2 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 638 cases (5 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 696 cases (1 new), 19 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 683 cases (5 new), 38 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

60-69 — 577 cases (1 new), 58 hospitalizations, 14 deaths

70-79 — 384 cases (1 new), 57 hospitalizations, 33 deaths

80-plus — 240 cases (2 new), 41 hospitalizations, 26 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,443 (49.95 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,537 (46.0 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 7,059 cases (52 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (6,527 confirmed cases, 532 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, and 95 deaths.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 167 cases (6 new)

5-11 — 328 cases (1 new)

12-15 — 342 cases

16-20 — 487 cases (3 new)

21-25 — 571 cases (5 new)

26-30 — 639 cases (3 new)

31-40 — 1,164 cases (4 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 1,099 cases (4 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 924 cases (9 new), 12 deaths

61-70 — 703 cases (9 new), 17 deaths

71+ — 635 cases (8 new), 61 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 6,143 (52 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 5,068 (76 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 1,075 (19 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 77;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 7.

A total of 12,308 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 46.4 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 10,425 fully vaccinated or 39.3 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently green on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 33 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. There are 14 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the update on Thursday from ODH, there have been 16,169 cases in the past seven days (21-day average of 17,315), 445 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 492), 31 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 33), with 38,657 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: ODH now updates COVID-19 data once per week. There is a two-week pause on reporting deaths on the ODH dashboard. The next update will be on June 23.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,347,530 (62.86 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,823,432 (58.37 percent of the population).

As of June 16, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 23,757;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 1,279;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 69,524;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 4,836.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 525,086 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 654 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 94,840 “breakthrough” cases as of Friday with 897 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 7,017 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with one since the last update. There are 2,004 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 6.85 and a cumulative positivity rate of 8.14 percent.

Statewide, 1,134,409 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (63.3 percent of the population). A total of 54.7 percent of the population, 980,832 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham [email protected]

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

