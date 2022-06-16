Cancer survivor assists current patients

POINT PLEASANT — Brett Wilson, a two-time childhood cancer survivor and Charleston, W.Va., native, is the CEO and founder of “Walking Miracles Family Foundation,” an organization devoted to helping families navigate the process of cancer treatment.

Walking Miracles is a non-profit organization that Wilson founded in 2012 to provide multiple resources to pediatric and young adult cancer patients and survivors through their diagnosis and even after complete remission.

“When I finished with my treatments, I looked at my mom and said ‘One day I will create a center so that I can help other people not go through the journey that we did alone without having any resources,’” Wilson said.

The program’s main two services are money for traveling and tablets to keep track of medical records. Families enrolled in the program receive $500 yearly to cover travel expenses along with food and lodging.

“You got gas to cover. You got food to cover. You may have lodging to cover,” Wilson said. “It really can get financially crippling at points.”

Wilson was diagnosed with leukemia in 1974 and then Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 1981. Even as a survivor, Wilson still faced cancer-related health challenges after remission. Wilson had pacemaker put in at 35 years old and had the aortic valve replaced five years later.

For survivors, the program also offers connections to survivorship clinics that can give them the proper treatment to recover.

“To me, cancer survivorship, that word means from the time of diagnosis until whenever,” Wilson said.

The foundation functions solely through donations and grants. As of June, $575,250 have been used to assist families through the treatment process in 34 of the 55 counties in West Virginia. It is also expanding to the neighboring states.

The Walking Miracles Family Foundation can be contacted at 1-833-496-3398 and [email protected]

Childhood cancer survivor Brett Wilson is the CEO and founder of “Walking Miracles Family Foundation.” https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/06/web1_20220616_134433.jpg Childhood cancer survivor Brett Wilson is the CEO and founder of “Walking Miracles Family Foundation.” Courtesy