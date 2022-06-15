Gallia County cooling station locations

GALLIA COUNTY — The Gallia County Emergency Management Agency has made the following Cooling Centers available Wednesday, June 15 and Thursday, June 16 due to excessive temperatures:

Gallia County Senior Center, 1165 State Route 160, Gallipolis, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Gallipolis Fire Department Training Building located, 2018 Chestnut Street, Gallipolis, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Gallia-Meigs Community Action, 8317 State Route 7 North, Cheshire, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Field of Hope Gymnasium located at 11821 State Route 160, Vinton, noon-6 p.m.

Greenfield Fire Department (School House), 5370 State Route 233, Patriot, noon-6 p.m.

For more information contact (740) 441-2036 fax (740) 441-2037, [email protected]

For all Police, Fire, and Medical Emergencies Call 911.

Information provided by Gallia County EMS director Sherry Haines.