Fire Marshal seeks assistance in equipment fire

GALLIA COUNTY — The Division of State Fire Marshal Fire Explosion and Investigation Bureau is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual(s) responsible for arson at 5370 State Route 233 in Greenfield Township, in Gallia County.

At approximately 1:21 a.m. on June 1, in the parking lot of the Greenfield Township Volunteer Fire Department, an Ohio Department of Transportation tractor and a road grader owned by Gallia County were intentionally set on fire. The State Fire Marshal investigators believe these fires are connected to other recent fires that have occurred in Greenfield Township and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying those responsible.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this fire. Anyone with information can contact the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office at 800-589-2728.

The State Fire Marshal is part of the Ohio Department of Commerce, Ohio’s chief regulatory agency. The Department is focused on promoting prosperity and protecting what matters most to Ohioans. We ensure businesses follow the laws that help them create jobs and keep Ohioans safe. To learn more about what we do, visit our website at com.ohio.gov.

An Ohio Department of Transportation tractor, owned by Gallia County, were intentionally set on fire. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/06/web1_Picture1.jpg An Ohio Department of Transportation tractor, owned by Gallia County, were intentionally set on fire. Division of State Fire Marshal Fire Explosion and Investigation Bureau | Courtesy A road grader, owned by Ohio Department of Transportation in Gallia County, was also set on fire. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/06/web1_Picture2.jpg A road grader, owned by Ohio Department of Transportation in Gallia County, was also set on fire. Division of State Fire Marshal Fire Explosion and Investigation Bureau | Courtesy

$5,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction