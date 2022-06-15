Silver Screen VII free summer movie series

GALLIPOLIS — With summer temperatures high, kids and families might want to entertain indoor activities. Thankfully, Silver Screen VII is providing an option.

Silver Screen VII, a locally owned movie theater in Gallipolis, with a motto “Small town hospitality, big screen entertainment,” is hosting a free summer movie series every Wednesday at 10 a.m., doors will open at 9 a.m. No tickets are necessary and seating is limited.

“We recommend arriving at least 30 minutes ahead of showtime,” states the Silver Screen VII website concerning the event.

Past movies screened were “PAW Patrol: The Movie” and “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” starring LeBron James and the cast of Looney Tunes.

Upcoming movies include: June 21 – Boss Baby 2: Family Business; June 28 – Clifford The Big Red Dog; July 5 – Peter Rabbit 2; July 19 – Spirit Untamed; July 12 – Addams Family 2; July 26 – Sing 2.

Silver Screen VII is located at 1248 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis. Seats for this event are not guaranteed and no outside food and drinks are permitted. Find more information at www.silverscreenvii.com/freesummermovies.

Characters Galore brought Marshall and Sky to the 1st of the Free Summer Movie Series at Silver Screen VII. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/06/web1_Silver-Screen-Characters.jpg Characters Galore brought Marshall and Sky to the 1st of the Free Summer Movie Series at Silver Screen VII. SilverScreen VII | Courtesy