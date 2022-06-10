1 death, 182 new COVID cases reported… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

Editor’s note: Due to recent changes in the frequency of data reported by the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Valley Publishing’s COVID Update will now only appear once a week, in Saturday editions.

OHIO VALLEY — Since the publication of last week’s update, there was one additional death, as well as 182 new COVID-19 cases, reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday.

Statistics reported on Friday, June 10:

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 71 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 40 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported an additional death due to COVID-19 of an individual in the 71-plus age group. DHHR also reported 71 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 7,859 total cases (71 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, 421 hospitalizations (8 new) and 127 deaths. Of the 7,859 cases, 7,459 (50 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,551 cases (9 new), 14 hospitalizations (1 new)

20-29 —1,259 cases (10 new), 22 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

30-39 — 1,143 cases (9 new), 22 hospitalizations (1 new), 1 death

40-49 — 1,139 cases (11 new), 37 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

50-59 — 1,037 cases (6 new), 65 hospitalizations, 14 deaths

60-69 — 864 cases (10 new), 78 hospitalizations (3 new), 22 deaths

70-79 — 532 cases (13 new), 108 hospitalizations (2 new), 32 deaths

80-plus — 334 cases (3 new), 75 hospitalizations (1 new), 45 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 14,688 (49.13 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 13,567 (45.38 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 4,803 total cases (40 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, 244 hospitalizations (1 new) and 88 deaths. Of the 4,803 cases, 4,616 (22 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 922 cases (5 new), 11 hospitalizations

20-29 — 680 cases (5 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 633 cases (6 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 693 cases (2 new), 19 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 678 cases (3 new), 38 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

60-69 — 576 cases (6 new), 58 hospitalizations, 14 deaths

70-79 — 383 cases (8 new), 57 hospitalizations, 33 deaths

80-plus — 238 cases (5 new), 41 hospitalizations (1 new), 26 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,443 (49.95 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,537 (46.0 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 7,007 cases (71 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (6,482 confirmed cases, 525 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, and 95 deaths (1 new). DHHR reports there are currently 43 active cases and 6,869 recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 161 cases (3 new)

5-11 — 327 cases (1 new)

12-15 — 342 cases (1 new)

16-20 — 484 cases (1 new)

21-25 — 566 cases (2 new)

26-30 — 636 cases (8 new)

31-40 — 1,160 cases (14 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 1,095 cases (15 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 915 cases (10 new), 12 deaths

61-70 — 694 cases (10 new), 17 deaths

71+ — 627 cases (6 new), 61 deaths (1 new)

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 6,091 (68 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 4,992 (52 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 1,056 (25 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 77 (1 new);

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 7.

A total of 12,294 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 46.4 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 10,433 fully vaccinated or 39.3 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently yellow on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 34 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. There are 15 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the update on Thursday from ODH, there have been 18,247 cases in the past seven days (21-day average of 18,441), 549 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 512), 35 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 33), with 38,657 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: ODH now updates COVID-19 data once per week. There is a two-week pause on reporting deaths on the ODH dashboard. The next update will be on June 23.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,343,394 (62.82 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,818,281 (58.33 percent of the population).

As of June 9, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 23,757;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 1,279;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 69,005;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 4,796.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 522,061 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 518 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 93,641 “breakthrough” cases as of Friday with 889 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 6,999 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with one since the last update. There are 2,198 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 6.39 and a cumulative positivity rate of 8.14 percent.

Statewide, 1,133,615 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (63.3 percent of the population). A total of 54.7 percent of the population, 980,051 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/06/web1_covid-1.jpg

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham [email protected]

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.