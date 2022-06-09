Commissioners sign grant agreement for airport

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Board of Commissioners met recently to approve the minutes of the previous meeting, current transfers, appropriations, and bills.

Present during the meeting were President Harold G. Montgomery, Vice President M. Eugene Greene and Commissioner Q. Jay Stapleton.

Gallia County has many development projects underway, including the Airport Terminal Building Project. Grants Administrator Karen Sprague presented the Commission with an Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant agreement from the Ohio Department of Development, Governor’s Office of Appalachia, Appalachian Development Program in the amount of $250,000 for the terminal project, which was approved.

A request was made and approved for the County Auditor’s Office to create a new fund for this grant titled “S-P-21-1AY-1 Grant”, give that grant fund number 394, and to appropriate the $250,000 funding into line items and to create the following revenue line items: Create 394.3000.400100 ARC Grant Revenue (estimated revenue $250,000).

County Administrator Melissa Clark presented options for selecting an architect/engineering firm to provide professional services for ARPA related projects as recommended by Bricker & Eckler. The Commission approved giving Clark authority to advertise an RFQ for design professional of record for projects utilizing ARPA funds.

In other business, the commission approved a leave donation form from the EMS for 68 hours of sick time from Francis A. Waugh to Nanette Elliott of the Gallia County EMS and approved by EMS Director Keith Wilson Gallia County submitted by clerk Anette L. Brown.

The commissioners entered into executive session with Jobs and Family Services (JFS) Director Dana Glassburn and Sheriff Matthew D. Champlin to consider the employment of public employees. They returned to regular session and no action was taken. Following the session, Glassburn presented a subgrant agreement, a service contract which contains Case Investigation/Management as well as Protective Services that relates to Adult Protective Services responsibilities, Child Protective Services and Fraud Investigations along with general office security. The agreement was approved.

The Ohio State University (OSU) Area Leader Michelle Stumbo gave a monthly update on 4-H Programs and Agriculture and Natural Resources (ANR). She announced the new Gallia County OSU Extension Educator is Erin Daily, and the reposting of the ANR Educator position.

The commission entered into another executive session with Emergency Management Services (EMS) Director Keith Wilson to consider the employment of public employees. They returned to regular session and no action was taken. Following the session, Wilson requested permission to get estimates for replacement of the old EMS building roof and for the EMS parking lot to be resurfaced. Montgomery noted estimates were needed and should be given to the County Administrator to be put on the ARPA.

John and Scott Saunders from Justin Grant and Saunders Insurance Agency were in attendance regarding County Employees Benefit Consortium of Ohio (CEBCO)and presented the 2022 1 Q Review.

Sprague presented payment resolutions and disbursement requests for the Green Sewer Phase 2 project, which were approved, and an agreement with AEP Ohio, drafted by Doug Shevelow, Bricker & Eckler, and a purchase order to relocate power poles interfering with the Project, and noted the relocation is outside the project scope work. These were also approved.

Bill Dummitt met with the commission to discuss easements/access to the Green Sewer 2 project. Dummitt is working with DLZ engineer Gary Silcott, and stated Silcott is requiring plans for tying into the sewer project. He told the commissioners he is incurring the debt of tying into the project on Centenary Road and requested they consider reducing the cost of the tap fees and of having his sewer plans drawn. Montgomery noted they would discuss this with Silcott. No action was taken.

Sprague updated the Commission on the Gallia County Developmental Disabilities School Roof Replacement Project, noting the roof construction, roof access ladder installation and ceiling tile delivery was completed. Sprague said project inspections had been completed by the parties involved, including Carlisle Syntec Systems, roof material supplier, Project Architect Jim Thomas with BOT Architects, and that the contractor had provided the required affidavits. She advised she is finalizing review of the contractor’s payroll reports and once that is completed the project will be ready for final payment to the contractor.

The commissioners, Clark and Sprague attended the Green Sewer 2 Construction monthly meeting, and later attended the Tara Estates Sewer Rehab Project pre-construction meeting along with representatives of SOTE and DLZ.

Professional services are being sought for the Airport Terminal Building Project. Pictured is the current terminal. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/06/web1_Gallia-Meigs-Airport3.jpg Professional services are being sought for the Airport Terminal Building Project. Pictured is the current terminal. Sharla Moody | Courtesy