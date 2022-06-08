Memorial Day raffle a success

GALLIPOLIS — The Memorial Day parade in Gallipolis was the first of several activities in honor of those who had died in service to the United States. A ceremony featuring guest speaker David Perry included a tribute by VFW Post 4464 Honor Guard. Following the ceremony, Post 4464 Auxiliary provided refreshments.

But the day was not over for Post 4464 — Zack and Scotty’s Restaurant had organized a raffle to benefit the post’s honor guard. Amy DiSantis, a staunch supporter of the Honor Guard, led the project.

DiSantas said she had been involved in supporting Veterans projects and going to Memorial Day services as long as she could remember.

“These are my heroes,” DiSantis said. “We wouldn’t be here enjoying everything we have without them. They are an official Honor Guard for the State of Ohio, that is a huge honor for them and for our community, and they need our support.”

The veteran’s group supply uniforms for new recruits and maintains a vehicle and purchases fuel used to transport them to locations throughout Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky, all of which are expensive.

The group is actively providing flag raising ceremonies during various student activities including ball games and track meets and special events at local business. They are also involved with programs to insure no child in Gallia and surrounding counties goes without Christmas, as well as efforts to aid veterans.

“They are here for our community, they give so much to us, I thought we should do something for them,” DiSantis said.

So, she came up with the idea of a raffle, with the drawings to coincide with Memorial Day. Through her efforts at promoting the event, along with the support of the community and local business, over $90,000 worth of items were donated to the project.

“People just kept bringing all sorts of wonderful things to raffle, and ticket purchases were amazing,” DiSantis continued.

In total, the raffle brought in over $29,000, and DiSantis said it was worth every moment just to see the look on the faces of the Honor Guard and the other Post members.

Bill Mangus, Post 4464 Honor Guard Commander, said the outpouring of support from the community was wonderful, and he could not thank DiSantas enough for her efforts, and the efforts of all the people involved in making the fundraiser such a success.

“These funds will go a long way to purchase uniforms and help with our other activities,” Mangus said. “We really appreciate everything Amy did to make this raffle fundraiser such a success.”

He added that this is not the first time she has donated her time and energy to their group, and said, “She is one of our biggest supporters.”

American Legion Post 4464 Honor Guard is pictured in 2017. The unit has grown to include 12 members. Post 4464 Auxiliary members Thelma Skidmore, Sheila McGuire, Rhonda Myers, and Rita Taylor served refreshments following the Memorial Day ceremonies before the raffle began. Sheila McGuire, Ronda Myers, Amy Disantis, and Nancy Maynard are picturing getting ready for the raffle drawing. This wooden flag is one of many examples of the items donated for the Memorial Day raffle to benefit Post 4464 Honor Guard.