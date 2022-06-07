Commissioners approve new hires

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Board of Commissioners met May 19 for the purpose of approving the minutes of the previous meeting and current transfers, appropriations and bills.

Present during the meeting were President Harold G. Montgomery and Commissioner Q. Jay Stapleton. Vice President M. Eugene Greene was on site of the Green Sewer Two project for a meeting with the engineers and contractors, and later joined the meeting.

The commission approved the May 12 minutes and reviewed the Canine Shelter Weekly Report.

County Administrator Melissa Clark gave the financial report for May.

Judge Thomas S. Moulton Jr. met with the commission to request supplemental appropriations in county general for juvenile detention, stating that with the recent cases, their 2022 appropriation of $40,000 has been depleted.

Department of Jobs and Family Services (DJFS) Director Dana Glassburn presented extension for the Non-Emergency Medical transportation contracts for the SFY23 year, all received approval.

Commissioners entered into executive session with Glassburn to consider the employment of public employees. They returned to regular session with no action taken.

On the recommendation of Glassburn, the commission approved the transfer of Kayla Handley to Supportive Services Unit Aide, effective May 30, 2022.

The commission entered executive session with 911/EMA/LEPC Director Sherry Daines to consider the employment of a public employee, returned to regular session with no action taken.

Daines then submitted a full-time hire request for James A. Bartels, stating, “Due to recent staffing issues at the Gallia County 911 Center, it is necessary for me to make an addition(s) to the full-time staff. After conducting interviews and reviewing applicants for full-time, I would like to recommend the following individual for full-time employment at the 911 Center. Bartels’s hiring was approved.

The commission approved a proclamation for Marine Corps League Days May 20-21, in Gallia County, “Once A Marine Always A Marine.” It stated the National Marine Corps League was born in 1923 under the leadership of Lieutenant General John H. Lejeune, 13th Commandant of the United States Marine Corps; and was federally chartered in 1937 and consists of ten divisions. The Department of West Virginia Marine Corps League entered the national league as part of the Mideast Divis ion ; and active, reserve, retired and veteran Marines continue the faithful tradition of looking out for the Marines to their left and right; and providing mentorship , career counseling, Veteran Service Officer VA support, assisting with transitions, and providing opportunities for family; and Mason Gallia Meigs (MGM) Detachment 1180 will be hosting the annual Marine Corps League Department of West Virginia State Convention . The proclamation also encouraged the community to honor those individuals who have served and continue to serve our nation and our community.

The commission entered another executive session with Clark, Grant Administrator Karen Sprague and via phone Attorney Doug Shevelow to discuss legal matters. They returned to regular session and no action was taken.

The commission approved a motion to increase supplemental appropriations in the County General Juvenile Detention line for $40,000.

The commissioners left the meeting to attend a luncheon at the Gallia County EMS station in honor of Emergency Medical Services Week. Following lunch, the commissioners and Clark met with Granger and DLZ for the Jail OAC meeting in the Grange field office conference room. The meeting was adjourned at 4 p.m.

Information provided by the Gallia County Commission approved minutes.