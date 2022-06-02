Gallipolis City Schools Board of Ed. approves contracts

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis City School District Board of Education met last month at Gallia Academy Middle School Library. The meeting included the approval of contracts, personal, and instructional materials.

Present during the meeting were board members Lynn Angell, John O’Brien, Alex Saunders, Supt. Craig Wright and Treasurer Bethany Lewis.

The board recognized GAHS Madrigals for their Superior Rating at OMEA State Contest. Choir Director Nattalie Phillips added the choir also participated at another contest the same weekend and received Best Overall Choir, Best Solos and a Superior Rating.

Lewis presented the financial report for the month ended April 30, 2022 and the five-year forecast. All financial information presented by Lewis was approved by the board.

The board approved the following as temporary summer help for the period May 31, through Aug. 12: Mark Allen, Abby Cremeans, Jared Price and Nathan Wright.

Supt. Wright made the following recommendations, which were approved by the board:

Resignations due to retirement of Laura Baker, Bus Driver, effective May 31, and Deborah Sayre, Special Education Secretary, effective July 1.

Leave of absence, paid leave will be used until exhausted and then the leave will be unpaid for Hannah Bailey, beginning Aug. 15, and ending on or about Oct. 3, and Morgan Steinbeck, beginning Aug. 15, and ending on or about Oct. 1.

Addition of a Middle School Band/Choir Teacher beginning with the 2022-23 school year.

Certified teacher one-year contract renewals as follows: Brittany Beman, Shania Jenkins, Tessa Queen, Aaron Walker, Tyler Warnimont, Nicholas Young, Morgan Houck, Mikayla McNeal, Benjamin Schlater, Joshua Clifford, Lindsay Jackson, Maddison Maynard, Morgan Steinbeck, Mindy Foster and Olivia Woodward.

Certified teacher two-year contract renewals as follows: Korie Burns, Koleton Carter,Aaron Petri, Robyn Schlater, Kate Canaday, Joy Young, Krystal Kay, Nancy Vanco, Cara Luce, Jennifer Pryor, Jaiden Shadwick and Cheryl Woodward.

Certified teacher continuing contract as follows: Bradley Harris and Kevin Malone.

The attached list of certified contract renewals (S-4); Administrative contract renewals effective July 1, for Adam Clark, Athletic Director, 4 year contract, 212 workdays per year at Step F-5.5 on the Administrative Salary Schedule; Josh Donley, Principal (GAHS), 4 year contract; 222 workdays per year at Step I-5 on the Administrative Salary Schedule; Danita Hamlin, School Psychologist, 4 year contract; 222 workdays per year at Step E-1 on the Administrative Salary Schedule; Kelly Hesson, Assistant Treasurer, II 261 workdays per year at Step B-7.5 on the Administrative Salary Schedule; Robert Neal, Assistant Principal (GAHS), 4 year contract; 212 workdays per year at Step F-6.5 on the Administrative Salary Schedule; and Robert Shoecraft, District Network Administrator; 4 year contract; 261 workdays per year at Step E-4.5 on the Administrative Salary Schedule.

Employ Mark Danner and Lori Waugh as Bus Drivers on a one year retire/rehire contract for the 2022-23 school year; It is the board’s intention to employ Laura Baker as a Bus Driver on a one year retire/rehire contract at the July 20 regular meeting.

The following supplemental contracts for summer building crew team leader for the period May 31, through Aug. 12: John Green – GAHS; Jaime Jordan – Rio Grande Elementary; Roland Jones – GAMS; Wesley Henry – Washington Elementary; Darrell Green – Green Elementary;

The following supplemental contracts for the 2022-23 school year: Cody Call – Assistant Varsity Football Coach; Jordan Deel – Assistant Varsity Football Coach; Jared McClelland – Assistant Varsity Football Coach; Tyler Warnimont – Assistant Varsity Football Coach; Todd May – Head Varsity Cross Country Coach; Sally Barnette – Head Varsity Volleyball Coach; Cory Camden – Head Varsity Soccer Coach Boys; Teresa Daniels – Head Varsity Soccer Coach Girls.

Employing the following custodians for extra hours per day for the period May 31, through Aug. 12,Wesley Henry (2.2), Harold Hufford (2.2), and Wesley Hurt (2.0);

Modified workweek for the period June 6, through Aug. 12, (excluding the weeks of June 20 and July 4); employee will work ten (10) hours per day, Monday-Thursday, hours will be determined by head maintenance.

The board approved the following contracts with the Gallia County Board of DD for the 2022-23 school year: Occupational Therapy for Handicapped Students (S-5), Physical Therapy for Handicapped Students (S-6), Speech Therapy for Handicapped Students (S-7), Memorandum of Understanding with the Ohio Department of Job & Family Services for the period July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023 (S-8), Gallia-Jackson-Vinton JVSD Attachment to the Agreement for the Operation of Career-Technical Programs for the 2022-23 school year (S-9).

Other approvals included revised Policy GCB-2-R, Professional Staff Contracts and Compensation Plans – Administrators (S-10), and the following instructional material for grades 6-12 Mathematics: McGraw Hill – Illustrative Math (2020) 6th Grade; McGraw Hill – Illustrative Math (2020) 6th Grade Accelerated; McGraw Hill – Illustrative Math (2020) 7th Grade; McGraw Hill – Illustrative Math (2020) 7th Grade Accelerated; McGraw Hill – Illustrative Math (2020) 8th Grade; McGraw Hill – Illustrative Math (2021) Algebra 1; McGraw Hill – Illustrative Math (2021) Geometry; and McGraw Hill – Illustrative Math (2021) Algebra 2.

Angell added that she examined textbooks and found the books to provide practical, realistic examples. Curriculum Director Jeremy Hout agreed.

Angell reported Buckeye Hills will be starting on the addition of three new building to expand programs funded through POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) grant. Superintendent Wright added Buckeye Hills Career Center graduation was scheduled for Thursday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m. and Gallia Academy High School graduation was held Friday, May 20 at 7 p.m. at GAHS Gymnasium.

Supt. Wright provided an update on the district wide HVAC project. Gallia Academy High School and Middle School are mostly complete with a few adjustments left on the front end equipment. Carrier will be starting on the VRF systems at the elementary buildings next. He has been pleased with the services provided by Limbach and Carrier. Bid requests for the STEAM building project should be going out in the next few weeks with ground breaking the end of July. O’Brien commented that teacher Shannon Mayes leads a group called TU Teens and does an excellent job.

Administrative Committees were announced: Academics, O’Brien and Rees; Alumni, Rees; Athletics, Rees and Saunders; Facilities/Construction Angell and Saunders; Finance, Angell and Saunders; Legislative Liaison, Renaming Rights, Angell and Saunders; Negotiations/Insurance, Angell and M. Saunders; Policy, O’Brien; Records, A. Saunders; Safety, Rees and M. Saunders; Stadium Project, Rees & A. Saunders; Technology, Rees M. Saunders; Transportation, Angell and M. Saunders; School Building Liaisons GAHS, M. Saunders; GAMS, O’Brien; Green Elementary, A. Saunders; Rio Grande Elementary, Rees; and Washington Elementary, Angell.

A motion was made to move into executive session to consider the discipline of a public employee, consider the investigation of charges or complaints against a public employee, official, licensee, or student; consider the sale of property at competitive bidding.

Following the adjournment from executive session, the meeting was adjourned.

The next regular meeting of the Gallia June 15, 2022; 6:30 p.m., at the GAMS Library.

Information provided by the unapproved minutes of the Gallipolis City School District Board of Education May 18, 2022 meeting.