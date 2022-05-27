1 death, 180 new COVID cases reported… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

Editor’s note: Due to recent changes in the frequency of data reported by the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Valley Publishing’s COVID Update will now only appear once a week, in Saturday editions.

OHIO VALLEY — Since the publication of last week’s update, there was one additional death, as well as 180 new COVID-19 cases, reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday.

Statistics reported on Friday, May 27:

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 54 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 30 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported the additional death associated with COVID-19 of an individual in the 61-70 year age range. DHHR also reported 96 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 7,670 total cases (54 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, 412 hospitalizations (4 new) and 127 deaths. Of the 7,670 cases, 7,382 (25 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,527 cases (7 new), 14 hospitalizations

20-29 —1,235 cases (6 new), 22 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

30-39 — 1,119 cases (7 new), 21 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 1,114 cases (7 new), 37 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

50-59 — 1,016 cases (14 new), 65 hospitalizations, 14 deaths

60-69 — 830 cases (4 new), 74 hospitalizations (2 new), 22 deaths

70-79 — 511 cases (5 new), 105 hospitalizations (1 new), 32 deaths

80-plus — 318 cases (4 new), 74 hospitalizations (1 new), 45 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 14,679 (49.10 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 13,560 (45.35 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 4,742 total cases (30 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, 242 hospitalizations (3 new) and 88 deaths. Of the 4,742 cases, 4,570 (17 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 916 cases (5 new), 11 hospitalizations

20-29 — 675 cases (3 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 625 cases (5 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 687 cases (4 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 670 cases (6 new), 38 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

60-69 — 565 cases (3 new), 58 hospitalizations (1 new), 14 deaths

70-79 — 372 cases (1 new), 57 hospitalizations (1 new), 33 deaths

80-plus — 232 cases (3 new), 40 hospitalizations (1 new), 26 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,430 (49.89 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,517 (45.90 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 6,845 cases (96 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (6,332 confirmed cases, 513 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, and 94 deaths (1 new). DHHR reports there are currently 42 active cases and 6,709 recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 153 cases (3 new)

5-11 — 324 cases (4 new)

12-15 — 338 cases (3 new)

16-20 — 479 cases (4 new)

21-25 — 553 cases (6 new)

26-30 — 624 cases (6 new)

31-40 — 1,132 cases (15 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 1,054 cases (11 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 898 cases (21 new), 12 deaths

61-70 — 676 cases (12 new), 17 deaths (1 new)

71+ — 614 cases (11 new), 60 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 5,934 (95 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 4,940 (65 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 994 (30 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 76 (1 new);

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 7.

A total of 12,285 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 46.3 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 10,398 fully vaccinated or 39.2 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently yellow on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 34 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. There are 15 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the update on Thursday from ODH, there have been 19,546 cases in the past seven days (21-day average of 18,351), 506 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 444), 30 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 33) and 38 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 45) with 38,628 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: ODH now updates COVID-19 data once per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,333,521 (62.74 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,807,082 (58.23 percent of the population).

As of May 26, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 23,736;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 1,271;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 68,240;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 4,640.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 513,953 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 648 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 90,210 “breakthrough” cases as of Friday with 876 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 6,945 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with three since the last update. There are 2,377 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 8.42 and a cumulative positivity rate of 8.13 percent.

Statewide, 1,131,783 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (63.2 percent of the population). A total of 54.6 percent of the population, 978,333 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

