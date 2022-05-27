“Gallipolis in Bloom” planting day

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis in Bloom held its annual Planting Day on May 14 in downtown Gallipolis. Over 50 volunteers were on hand to plant flowers along downtown sidewalks, the riverfront, and in the Gallipolis City Park with guidance from the Gallipolis in Bloom committee and local expert Lori Kelly of Bob’s Market and Greenhouses.

Volunteers included members of Country to the Core 4-H Club, the Elks Club and the Gallipolis Rotary Club, garden enthusiasts, and others from the area.

Karen Smith, president of Gallipolis in Bloom, announced that the flowers for the 2022 summer season are bubblegum pink petunias and purple scavola. Miniature sunflowers were added to the floral display in support of the people of Ukraine.

Now that the ground planters are complete, workers from the City of Gallipolis will be placing the hanging baskets on downtown lamp posts soon.

Gallipolis in Bloom is also excited to bring back the “Yard of the Week” contest sponsored by Bougie Blooms of Bidwell. The group also plans to hold contests for “Backyard of the Week” and “Door of the Week” in an effort to celebrate community pride.

Sponsorships are still available for the 2022 season. For more information on Gallipolis in Bloom, visit www.facebook.com/GallipolisinBloom.

Information provided by Gallipolis in Bloom and Bryna Butler

The Country to the Core 4-H Club took time to clear out sticks that had fallen from the trees in the park. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/05/web1_4h-members.jpg The Country to the Core 4-H Club took time to clear out sticks that had fallen from the trees in the park. Gallipolis in Bloom | Courtesy Planting day volunteers assembled in Gallipolis City Park. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/05/web1_group.jpg Planting day volunteers assembled in Gallipolis City Park. Gallipolis in Bloom | Courtesy Kim Canaday, a member of the Gallipolis in Bloom committee, gives volunteers their planting assignments as they arrive for duty. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/05/web1_Kim-Canaday-assignmentsA.jpg Kim Canaday, a member of the Gallipolis in Bloom committee, gives volunteers their planting assignments as they arrive for duty. Gallipolis in Bloom | Courtesy Lori Kelly from Bob’s Market gave the group of Planting Day volunteers instructions before they began their work. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/05/web1_Lori-Kelly-instruction-1.jpg Lori Kelly from Bob’s Market gave the group of Planting Day volunteers instructions before they began their work. Gallipolis in Bloom | Courtesy The entrance to Gallipolis City Park welcomes visitors with a variety of blooming plants. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/05/web1_park-entrance.jpg The entrance to Gallipolis City Park welcomes visitors with a variety of blooming plants. Gallipolis in Bloom | Courtesy Ian McClelland and Adam Biehle are preparing the planters on the Gallipolis riverfront. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/05/web1_planting-at-Gallipolis-riverfront-sign.jpg Ian McClelland and Adam Biehle are preparing the planters on the Gallipolis riverfront. Gallipolis in Bloom | Courtesy https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/05/web1_pot-at-bandstand.jpg Gallipolis in Bloom | Courtesy Lori Kelly from Bob’s Market & Greenhouses unloads the truck of flowers from the greenhouse. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/05/web1_unloading-truck.jpg Lori Kelly from Bob’s Market & Greenhouses unloads the truck of flowers from the greenhouse. Gallipolis in Bloom | Courtesy https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/05/web1_Sunflowers.jpg Gallipolis in Bloom | Courtesy Miniature sunflowers are featured in support of the people of Ukraine. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/05/web1_Sunflowers-Hart-Final.jpg Miniature sunflowers are featured in support of the people of Ukraine. Beth Hart|Courtesy