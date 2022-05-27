Gallipolis City Board of Ed. recognizes FFA students

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis City School District Board of Education met in April at Gallia Academy Middle School Library.

Present during the meeting were Lynn Angell, John O’Brien, Amee Rees, Alex Saunders, Morgan Saunders, Supt. Craig Wright, and Treasurer Bethany Lewis.

The Board recognized the following students who participated in the FFA Creed Speaking Contest: Loulea Walker, first place at district competition and second place at state; Ag Sales Team, Hunter Cook, Makenna Caldwell, Sydney Greenlee and Alivia Lear, first place at district competition and sixth place at state; and the Franklin Walter All-Scholastic Award, Makenna Caldwell.

Ag Teacher Katherine Dickson shared that for the Creed Speaking contest, there were ten districts that sent two representatives each to state competition. By placing second in the state, Loulea Walker qualified to compete at the national level. Ag Teacher Jerrod Ferguson commented on the success of the students as well.

Sydney Greenlee added that Dylan Brumfield was an original member of the ag sales team that qualified at district level but had a conflict with state competition and so she had filled in for Brumfield.

The board accepted a donation of $545.96 from the Class of 1955 for the Stadium and STEAM.

The following staffing proposals were approved : resignation of Michelle Hixon as teacher due to retirement effective May 27; temporary transfer of Bethany Neal to secretary effective March 18 to June 10; Carly Shriver as Eighth Grade Head Volleyball Coach for the 2022-2023 school year; and substitutes for the 2021-2022 school year as follows: Jared Price, custodian; and Christopher Roettker, teacher.

As per a previous resolution allowing the superintendent to “post positions and approve substitute and/or supplemental contracts as needed,” Sami Dikmen was approved as a substitute teacher for the 2021-22 school year effective March 30.

The board approved a memorandum of understanding for SNAP-Ed with The Ohio State University Extension; a memorandum of understanding with the Ohio Department of Education to guide the district’s participation in a pilot for a Mathematical Modeling and Reasoning Algebra ll Equivalent Cours, Preventative Maintenance Agreement with Limbach for the period April 1 through May 31, 2023, D. VLA participation agreement with the Jefferson County Service Center for the period July 1 through June 30, 2024, and E. License agreement with the Gallia County Historical Society.

Supt. Wright commended Maintenance Supervisor Stoney Johnson on his efforts to oversee the warranties of the new HVAC project and revise the preventative maintenance contract to align.

Wright also reported the Gallia County Historical Society license agreement would utilize Memorial Field on the Historical Society’s annual Christmas bulb. Through additional discussion with Ms. Enyart of the Historical Society, Supt. Wright is looking to help preserve the history of the community through student volunteers.

The senior diploma list was approved pending completion of all graduation requirements, as well as the GAHS 2022-2023 Course Selection Handbook, price list for breakfast, lunch and a la carte items effective April 4, a field trip request for grades six through 12 Vocal Music to travel to Nashville, Tenn., to compete in the Heritage Musical Festival March 29 through April 3, 2023.

Wright informed the board that the district worked with Buckeye Hills Career Center to expand on Career and Technical Education (CTE) opportunities with the collaboration of teachers Brad Harris and Terri Crothers. Lolita Casto will be offering different topics as semester art courses such as photography. Wright said the changes were made to offer more opportunities for students. Saunders suggested more emphasis be placed in the handbook on newly created options to entice students.

O’Brien asked if truancy has been a concern, and Wright responded that Attendance Officer Barry Call has done an excellent job. Behavior is a concern due to isolation and lack of a structured environment during the pandemic.

A motion was approved to move into executive session to consider the discipline of a public employee, consider the investigation of charges or complaints against a public employee, official, licensee or student; consider the sale of property at competitive bidding. The regular meeting reconvened and adjourned shortly thereafter.

The next regular meeting was set for 6:30 p.m. May 18 at Gallia Academy Middle School Library.

Information provided by the Gallipolis City School District Board of Education