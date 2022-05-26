OVB announces 2022 4-H Scholars

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Katelynn Higginbotham, Grant Mastin, Cooper Schagel, Wyatt Fout, Hayley Keefer and Rylee Hightower were named the 2022 recipients of the Ohio Valley Bank 4-H Scholarship. To date, the bank has helped 247 4-H members pay for college through the program.

Katelynn Higginbotham, of Bidwell, Ohio, was named the Gallia County Scholar. She is the daughter of Britt and Jeremy Higginbotham. She is a member of the Sundance Kids 4-H Club. She will graduate from Ohio Valley Christian School this spring and plans to study digital photography at Columbus State Community College this fall.

Cooper Schagel, of Reedsville, Ohio, was named the Meigs County Scholar. He is the son of James and Carrie Schagel. He is a member of the Cowboy Boots and Country Roots 4-H Club. He will graduate from a homeschool program this spring and will attend the University of Rio Grande to study business management this fall.

Hayley Keefer, of Southside, W.Va., was named the Mason County Scholar. She is the daughter of Jody and Sandra Keefer. She is a member of the Little Bit of Luck 4-H Club. She will graduate from Point Pleasant High School this spring. She plans to study environmental science at Glenville State University.

Wyatt Fout, of Waverly, Ohio, was named the Pike County Scholar. He is the son of Matt and Sherry Fout. He is a member of the Beaver Valley Livestock 4-H Club. He will graduate from Piketon High School this spring. He plans to attend Shawnee State University this fall, where he will study education.

Grant Mastin, of Jackson, Ohio, was named the Jackson County Scholar. He is the son of Melissa Armstrong. He is a member of the Ridge Runners 4-H Club. He will graduate from Jackson High School this spring and plans to attend Texas Christian University to study business.

Rylee Hightower, of Milton, W.Va., was named the Cabell County Scholar. She is the daughter of Gary and Connie Hightower. She is a member of the Ridge Runners 4-H Club. She will graduate from Cabell Midland High School this spring. She plans to attend Marshall University, where she will study nursing.

Created in 1986, for over 30 years the Ohio Valley Bank 4-H Scholarship Program has recognized outstanding high school seniors for their accomplishments in 4-H. Recipients receive $3,000 over 4 years which is typically presented to them during the county fair.

Winners are determined by 4-H advisors and volunteers. 4-H involvement accounts for 50 percent of the decision. The other half considers the individual’s experiences in other groups and activities, academic accomplishments and potential for success.

Ohio Valley Bank, which operates 16 offices and was established in 1872, is a FDIC-insured community bank based in Gallipolis, Ohio, and is a state member bank of the Federal Reserve. Common stock for the bank’s parent company, Ohio Valley Banc Corp., is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. More information can be found at Ohio Valley Bank’s website at www.ovbc.com.

Information submitted by Ohio Valley Bank.