South Gallia graduates 32

CROWN CITY — South Gallia High School graduated 32 last weekend.

Graduating seniors in the South Gallia Class of 2022 include the following: Ellen Brooke Weaver, Brayden Wayne Hammond, Cara Noelle Frazee, Izabellah Mae Ashworth, Abigail Nicole Baldwin, Starr Patricia Blakeman, Shawn Dillon Chafin, Ronald Greg Davis, William Edward DeWeese, Joseph Woodrow Ellis, Rylee Jade Gaskin,

Shayla Faye Johnson, Joslyn Marie Kendrick, Keri Lynn McKinney, Cameron James Murphy, Alexander Patrick Peter Oram, William Ean Tyler Osborne-Combs, Trevor Lee Shane Roach, Kyeler Mason Rossiter, Britton Atoreis Russell, Jessie Lynn Rutt, Tristan Shawn Mikal Saber,

Blaik Owen Saunders, Maddison Renee Shaffer, Devin Reed Siders, Dalton Cornelius Lee Taylor, Windel Alan Unroe Jr. Audrey Ellen Walker, Shawna Marie Waugh, Jaleigh Brea White, Briar Mason Williams, Chloe Rayne Woodall.

Thirty-two students graduated from South Gallia High School last weekend. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/05/web1_South-Gallia-grads.jpg Thirty-two students graduated from South Gallia High School last weekend. Amber Miller | Courtesy