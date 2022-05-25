PVH installs medication disposal bin

POINT PLEASANT — In conjunction with the Mason County Prevention Coalition, Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) has launched an initiative to keep harmful and unused medications out of reach for children by providing a safe place for disposal.

According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. With limited medication take-back programs in the Ohio Valley, Pleasant Valley Hospital is proud to have a new public medication disposal bin designated by the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

Many people keep bottles of unused and sometimes expired medications that are no longer needed. These medications could cause harm if they are taken by others, especially children. Additionally, flushing them down the drain or toilet contributes to environmental pollution.

“Medication disposal programs are designed to help prevent prescription drug abuse, keep the water supply clean, and keep our kids safe from accidental ingestions, while encouraging responsible destruction of prescription medications,” says Jeff Noblin, FACHE, CEO. “With this new location, our patients, families, and the general public will have a safe and convenient way to dispose of their unused medications.”

The Pleasant Valley Hospital medication disposal bin is located just inside the entrance to the Emergency Room of the hospital and is accessible to the public 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Pleasant Valley Hospital security personnel monitor the bin, which the community can use to safely dispose of prescriptions (schedule II – V controlled and non-controlled substances), liquids with tight caps, ointments/lotions, pet medications, prescription patches, and over-the-counter substances.

“Properly disposing of unwanted, expired, or leftover medication is one more way to keep our kids safe,” said Ronie Wheeler, Coordinator of the Mason County Prevention Coalition.

The purchase of the bin was made possible by the West Virginia Drug Take-Back Program and the Mason County Prevention Coalition is recognized as a designated controlled substance collection agency by the DEA. Another drug take-back bin in Mason County is located at the main entrance of the Mason County Courthouse. To find more medication disposal bin locations near you, visit takeback.dea.gov.

PVH | Courtesy