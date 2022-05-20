Emancipation scholarship recipients announced

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Emancipation Proclamation Scholarship Committee has announced the recipients of the 2022 scholarships.

Each of the following students were awarded $500 scholarships: Jarrell Scott, attending University of Rio Grande, Rio Grande, studying business administration; Asia Griffin, attending University of Rio Grande, Rio Grande, studying business administration; Grace Gilmore, attending University of Rio Grande, Rio Grande, studying respiratory therapy; Linae Scott, attending University of Rio Grande, Rio Grande, studying education with a minor in business; Olivia Ratliff, attending Xavier University, Cincinnati, studying biomedical sciences pre-med with a minor in cultural and gender diversity studies; Destiny Stover, attending Marshall University, Huntington, W.Va., studying bio chemistry; Shane Stroud, attending University of Rio Grande, Rio Grande, studying network technology.

Criteria for the scholarship includes being African American, a resident of Gallia County since the beginning of their high school junior year, an undergraduate student, enrolled full-time at a college, university, or technical school in the United States.

Applicants are evaluated and selected based on academic achievement, letters of recommendation, financial need, and an essay expressing the impact of the Emancipation Proclamation on the United States and the significance of the Gallia County celebration on their personal life.

Information submitted by the Gallia County Emancipation Proclamation Scholarship Committee