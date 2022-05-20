Candlelight vigil to be held for missing woman

POINT PLEASANT — A candlelight vigil for Grace Allison Smith, who has been missing since Feb. 23, will be held Thursday, 8 p.m., on the steps of the Mason County Courthouse in Point Pleasant.

It has been three months since family members have seen or spoken to Smith, according to her cousin, Hannah Taylor, who is organizing the event, along with Vickki Thomas Edwards and Jodi Jones.

Smith was last seen on Three Mile Road in Mason County. Her car was found abandoned in the TNT area with her personal belongings still inside, and the keys located on the car hood.

“With this vigil, we are hoping to show her family that no one has forgotten, and to keep her name in the front of everyone’s minds and on the news,” Taylor said.

Pastor Jonathan Pinson will be leading a prayer at the vigil, followed by a moment of silence. Candles will be lit shortly before dark, and speakers will reminisce about their favorite moments with Smith.

A $6,000 reward is being offered for the location of Smith’s whereabouts. Taylor said local police departments and officials have been working hard on the case.

“They have absolutely been the most kind to our family,” Taylor added.

Smith is 34 years old, weighs approximately 90 pounds, and is five-feet, four-inches tall. Anyone having information on her can call 911 or the Mason County Sheriff’s Department at 304-675-3838.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

A candlelight vigil for Grace Allison Smith will be held outside the Mason County Courthouse on Thursday at 8 p.m. She has been missing since Feb. 23. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/05/web1_grace-smith.jpg A candlelight vigil for Grace Allison Smith will be held outside the Mason County Courthouse on Thursday at 8 p.m. She has been missing since Feb. 23. Courtesy photo

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]