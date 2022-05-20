123 new COVID cases reported… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

Editor’s note: Due to recent changes in the frequency of data reported by the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Valley Publishing’s COVID Update will now only appear once a week, in Saturday editions.

OHIO VALLEY — Since the publication of last week’s update, there were 123 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday.

Statistics reported on Friday, May 20:

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 51 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 26 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 46 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 7,616 total cases (51 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, 408 hospitalizations (2 new) and 127 deaths. Of the 7,616 cases, 7,357 (11 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,520 cases (9 new), 14 hospitalizations (1 new)

20-29 —1,229 cases (8 new), 22 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

30-39 — 1,112 cases (6 new), 21 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 1,107 cases (9 new), 37 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

50-59 — 1,002 cases (4 new), 65 hospitalizations, 14 deaths

60-69 — 826 cases (6 new), 72 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

70-79 — 506 cases (7 new), 104 hospitalizations, 32 deaths

80-plus — 314 cases (3 new), 73 hospitalizations (1 new), 45 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 14,672 (49.07 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 13,545 (45.29 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 4,712 total cases (26 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, 239 hospitalizations (3 new) and 88 deaths. Of the 4,712 cases, 4,553 (12 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 911 cases (3 new), 11 hospitalizations

20-29 — 672 cases (4 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 620 cases (6 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 683 cases (1 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 664 cases (2 new), 38 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

60-69 — 562 cases (1 new), 57 hospitalizations, 14 deaths

70-79 — 371 cases (5 new), 56 hospitalizations (3 new), 33 deaths

80-plus — 229 cases (4 new), 39 hospitalizations, 26 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,427 (49.88 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,509 (45.88 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 6,749 cases (46 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (6,250 confirmed cases, 499 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, and 93 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 27 active cases and 6,629 recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 150 cases (2 new)

5-11 — 320 cases

12-15 — 335 cases (1 new)

16-20 — 475 cases (2 new)

21-25 — 547 cases (3 new)

26-30 — 618 cases (4 new)

31-40 — 1,117 cases (2 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 1,043 cases (11 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 877 cases (7 new), 12 deaths

61-70 — 664 cases (7 new), 16 deaths

71+ — 603 cases (7 new), 60 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 5,839 (42 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 4,875 (24 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 964 (18 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 75;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 7.

A total of 12,260 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 46.2 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 10,373 fully vaccinated or 39.1 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently yellow on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 34 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. There are 15 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the update on Thursday from ODH, there have been 19,536 cases in the past seven days (21-day average of 15,506), 473 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 374), 32 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 32) and 40 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 54) with 38,590 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: ODH now updates COVID-19 data once per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,327,581 (62.69 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,799,988 (58.17 percent of the population).

As of May 19, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 23,700;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 1,269;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 67,627;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 4,629.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 509,251 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 713 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 88,571 “breakthrough” cases as of Friday with 863 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 6,915 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with three since the last update. There are 2,296 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 8.14 and a cumulative positivity rate of 8.10 percent.

Statewide, 1,130,512 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (63.1 percent of the population). A total of 54.5 percent of the population, 977,247 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

