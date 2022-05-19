Plans announced for River Recreation Festival

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis Chamber of Commerce recently announced plans for the River Recreation Festival and has received a donation to cover the cost of Kid’s Day inflatables.

This year’s River Recreation Festival will take place July 3-4 in the Gallipolis City Park with the theme “I Call It Home.”

The parade has been moved from its traditional noon start on July 4 to July 3 at 4 p.m., and will be followed by live entertainment on the Robin Fowler Main Stage by up and coming Nashville recording artist Jess Kellie Adams.

“The decision to move the parade to July 3 instead of July 4 served a couple of purposes. We wanted to give families who maybe could not come both days to our festivities the opportunity to experience one of our biggest attractions,” said Josh Wellington, Executive Director, Gallia County Chamber of Commerce. “It also increases foot traffic for our vendors that will be set up in the park. We feel that following up our parade with a great artist like Jess Kellie will only add to the excitement of night one of the festival.”

There will be no charge for this year’s parade thanks to a donation from Gary Stover of On The Go Transportation. The $3,000 donation will cover the cost of Kid’s Day Inflatables, which had been funded by parade entry fees. The inflatables will be free of charge between the hours of 10 a.m. – noon and again from 4-8 p.m. on July 4. There will also be free Kid’s Day activities throughout the park from noon until 4 p.m.

Josh Wellington, Executive Director, Gallia County Chamber of Commerce explained, “In year’s past, we started charging a small fee for parade entries to help us to make inflatables free on Kid’s Day to ease the economic burden on families during our festival. The last thing we want is for a child to not be able to participate in the fun of the inflatables because of the cost. Due to the support of Gary Stover and On The Go Transportation, there will not be a charge for the parade this year and we will still be able to offer free inflatables on July 4.”

All organizations and groups are encouraged to join the fun of the River Recreation Festival and take the opportunity to show off their brand in front of the large crowds that gather along the streets of the parade route. Registration is now open as the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce and the River Recreation Festival Committee gear up for their annual celebration. Participants can go to gallipolisriverrec.com and register online or can stop by the chamber office at 16 State St. in Gallipolis.

Participants are encouraged to use the phrase “I Call It Home” when planning their float or group. Those wanting to utilize the logo can contact the chamber for a digital copy.

Registrations are also open for the annual Rotary Mile, Baby Tot Sparkler Contest, and the Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club Talent Show. Rubber racing ducks for the Fourth Annual Chamber of Commerce Split the Pot Duck Race presented by Holzer Health System are also available for purchase.

A full schedule of events will be published in the coming weeks.

Information provided by the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce.

