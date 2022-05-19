Mock Trial participants recognized at Gallia BOE meeting

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis City School District Board of Education met for the March meeting at Gallia Academy Middle School Library.

The meeting was called to order with President Lynn Angell presiding. In addition to the president the following members were in attendance: John O’Brien, Amee Rees, Alex Saunders, Morgan Saunders, Craig Wright, Superintendent and Bethany Lewis, Treasurer.

Morgan Saunders made a motion, seconded by Rees, to approve the agenda excluding item B.5 Preventative Maintenance Agreement. The motion was approved.

Lewis reported the district ended February with 79 days of unrestricted general fund dollars of operating expenses. Angell commented on diesel fuel prices. She added the district purchased software five years ago that has reduced the route time, mileage and buses needed. Lewis reported the district audit of FY21 is near completion.

The board approved the financial report for the month of February. The board also approved the minutes from the previous meeting.

Supt. Wright recognized Aaron Walker for his efforts as Mock Trial advisor. Walker said there were 42 participants and students were broken into three groups. The following students were recognized by the board for their achievements at the competition: Hunter Cook and Emma Rathburn, Outstanding Attorney, Maddux Camden, Mackenzie James, and Callie Wilson, Outstanding Witness.

The board accepted the resignation of Carrie Wiseman as secretary effective March 29.

The board approved substitutes for the 2021-2022 school year as follows: Rita Haley, teacher, Bethany Simmons, teacher, Katylan Stanford, aide;

Joshua Faro was approved as volunteer baseball coach for the 2021-2022 school year.

The board approved the following agreements: transportation agreement with the Athen-Meigs Educational Service Center for the Head Start program; Master Service Agreement with META Solutions for FY23 for student information system, EMIS support, purchasing co-op membership, Blackboard, Content filtering and Special Services; Early Childhood Education Agreement with the Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District for the period September 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023; agreement to provide Field Experience Services with The Ohio State University for the period August 22 through April 14, 2023.

Saunders asked if funds from the Athens-Meigs transportation agreement is receipted into the transportation budget. Lewis responded the agreement is for $1,000 per student which is $51,000 per year and is deposited into the general fund. However, transportation costs are part of the general fund.

The board approved the revised calendar for the 2022-2023 school year.

The following field trip requests were approved: grades 11-12 Agriculture/FFA student to compete at the National Land Judging Contest in Oklahoma City April 1-6, 2022; Grades 6-12 Vocal Music students to travel to the OMEA State Large Group Contest April 29-30, 2022; authorize Twirling Angels to use the name Gallia Academy for the 2022-2023 school year.

There were 14 revised policies approved, including: student conduct on district managed transportation, regulations, professional staff contract/compensation plans (admin), alternative administrative license, educational options, regulation, college credit Plus, Blended Learning, Graduation requirements locally defined seals, student conduct on district managed transportation, regulations, educational options regulations, College Credit Plus.

John Sipple was approved as a substitute for the 2021-2022 school year effective February 24.

O’Brien asked if the district had enough substitutes. Wright said the substitutes the district does have are great and seem to enjoy working in the district.

Morgan Sanders asked if the schools are starting to host more in-person activities, such as variety shows. Wright answered yes. He elaborated that the administrative team met with Hopewell, HRS and Adams Board representatives to plan more parent engagement opportunities. Wright explained the multiple programs offered by the district which include: PBSI< ICU at GAHA, vape prevention, human trafficking training with staff, grades six-12 prevention education on Saturdays, HRS drug counseling, Hopewell counselors in the schools, After School Program, Treasurer Your Family, All Pro Dad’s, Snack Pack, Prosecutor Initiatives, Guest Speakers, Winter Fest, Family Engagement for Preschool and Gallia Metro Housing Facility activities. The goal is to build relationships with all families.

Angell announced the next regular meeting was set for 6:30 p.m. April 20at the Gallia Academy Middle School Library.

The board entered into executive session to consider the discipline of a public employee, consider the investigation of charges or complaint against a public employee, official, licensee, or student; consider the sale of property at a competitive bidding.Troy Johnson was invited to stay for executive session. Upon returning, no action was noted in the meeting minutes.

Information provided by Gallia Board of Education.