Gallia Academy High School announces scholarship winners

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia Academy High School recently announced the winners of several scholarships to members of the class of 2022.

The Brad Abels Academic/Athletic Scholarship is awarded to a male and female athlete with the highest academic GPA and has earned a varsity letter(s) during their senior year. This year’s recipients are Bailey Barnette and Garytt Schwall. Barnette is the daughter of Bobby and Sally Barnette of Gallipolis and has been a four year letterman in volleyball. Schwall is the son of Tye and Lisa Schwall of Bidwell and has been a four year letterman in wrestling. Both students will receive $700.

Madison Loveday, daughter of Dan and Elizabeth Loveday of Gallipolis, is the recipient of the Maude Sellards Scholarship. Loveday will receive $1000 for her outstanding accomplishments both in and out of the classroom.

Receiving the Principal’s Pepsi Character Scholarship for 2022 are Jenna Wallace and Wilton Long. Wallace and Long were selected for displaying outstanding honesty, integrity, responsibility and respectfulness. Wallace is the daughter of Chad and Rachel Wallace of Gallipolis. Long is the son of Joshua and Martine-Denise Long also of Gallipolis. Each student will receive $500.

The Jamie Mills Memorial Athletic Scholarship is presented to an athlete who has earned at least four varsity letters throughout his/her athletic career, has earned at least a 3.0 GPA and demonstrates financial need. This year’s recipient is Preslee Reed. Preslee has earned 13 varsity letters throughout her athletic career at Gallia Academy High School playing soccer, basketball, softball, track, and this year football. Preslee will be attending the University of South Florida and continuing her athletic career. She is the daughter of Travis and Cassie Reed of Gallipolis.

Information provided by Gallia Academy High School

