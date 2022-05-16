OHIO VALLEY — The Gallia-Jackson-Meigs (GJM) ADAMH Board is inviting those in recovery, or those seeking information about recovery to join the “Celebrate Recovery” event.

The event will be Friday, May 20 from 12:30 to 6 p.m. The GJM ADAMH Board will be hosting this event in their office parking lot at 53 Shawnee Lane, Gallipolis, OH with music, food and celebration.

The “On the Road of Recovery” RV team, who is driving across the state to collect uplifting stories from the recovery community and those who support them will be in attendance. Their effort is to humanize recovery and reduce stigma.

The purpose of this event is to connect those in recovery or seeking recovery resources, an opportunity to meet peers and learning about services across the three counties. There is no program, it is intended to be a drop in people are able to event.

For more information, please contact Shannon Dalton at 740-446-3022 or email [email protected]