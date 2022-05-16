Dinner cruise tickets now on sale

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant River Museum has announced plans for a dinner cruise on July 25 aboard the Belle of Cincinnati.

The Dinner Cruise will include a full band set to sail on July 25 from Point Pleasant.

The benefits of this cruise will support the Point Pleasant River Museum and Lakin Ray Cook Learning center. Reserved Tables are available for a fee and tickets will go on sale June 1 and will be limited to only 300.

Adult tickets, which include dinner, cruise and entertainment are $62 per adult and $42 per child.

For more information call, Museum Director James McCormick at 304-674-0144

There will also be a 50/50 Raffle at $10 per ticket or five for $45.

The Point Pleasant River Museum received a $25,000 donation from Pat and Susan Henry with a request for others to try to match it, the goal is to start a full 90-day effort to raise $50,000 through local small $5-$50 donations using the first half provided by the Henry family to kick it off.

The Point Pleasant River Museum is the only River Museum in West Virginia. It is located at the confluence of the Kanawha River and the Ohio River. The museum is closed for tours currently.

The Belle of Cincinnati will be returning to Point Pleasant for the annual dinner cruise on July 25, tickets for the event are available now.