1 death, 74 new COVID cases reported… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

Editor’s note: Due to recent changes in the frequency of data reported by the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Valley Publishing’s COVID Update will now only appear once a week, in Saturday editions.

OHIO VALLEY — Since the publication of last week’s update, there was an additional death, as well as 74 new COVID-19 cases, reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday.

Statistics reported on Friday, May 13:

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported the additional death associated with COVID-19 of an individual in the 80-plus age range. ODH also reported 31 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 19 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 24 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 7,565 total cases (31 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, 406 hospitalizations (1 new) and 127 deaths (1 new). Of the 7,565 cases, 7,346 (10 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,511 cases (8 new), 13 hospitalizations

20-29 —1,221 cases (7 new), 22 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

30-39 — 1,106 cases (5 new), 21 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 1,098 cases (2 new), 37 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

50-59 — 998 cases (3 new), 65 hospitalizations, 14 deaths

60-69 — 820 cases (3 new), 72 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

70-79 — 499 cases (2 new), 104 hospitalizations (1 new), 32 deaths

80-plus — 311 cases, 72 hospitalizations, 45 deaths (1 new)

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 14,649 (49.0 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 13,523 (45.22 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 4,686 total cases (19 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, 236 hospitalizations and 88 deaths. Of the 4,686 cases, 4,536 (6 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 908 cases (3 new), 11 hospitalizations

20-29 — 668 cases (4 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 614 cases (1 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 682 cases (3 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 662 cases (2 new), 38 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

60-69 — 561 cases (2 new), 57 hospitalizations, 14 deaths

70-79 — 366 cases (4 new), 53 hospitalizations, 33 deaths

80-plus — 225 cases, 39 hospitalizations, 26 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,415 (49.82 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,504 (45.85 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 6,703 cases (24 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (6,210 confirmed cases, 493 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, and 93 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 20 active cases and 6,590 recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 148 cases

5-11 — 320 cases (1 new)

12-15 — 334 cases

16-20 — 473 cases (2 new)

21-25 — 544 cases (1 new)

26-30 — 614 cases

31-40 — 1,115 cases (4 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 1,032 cases (2 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 870 cases (5 new), 12 deaths

61-70 — 657 cases (5 new), 16 deaths

71+ — 596 cases (4 new), 60 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 5,797 (24 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 4,851 (18 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 946 (6 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 75;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 7.

A total of 12,248 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 46.2 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 10,370 fully vaccinated or 39.1 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently yellow on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 34 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. There are 15 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the update on Thursday from ODH, there have been 15,970 cases in the past seven days (21-day average of 11,905), 353 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 321), 36 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 30) and 57 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 63) with 38,550 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: ODH now updates COVID-19 data once per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,321,297 (62.63 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,793,187 (58.12 percent of the population).

As of May 12, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 23,662;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 1,267;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 67,271;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 4,577.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 505,528 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 491 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 86,948 “breakthrough” cases as of Friday with 856 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 6,893 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with zero since the last update. There are 1,658 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 7.94 and a cumulative positivity rate of 8.10 percent.

Statewide, 1,129,213 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (63.0 percent of the population). A total of 54.5 percent of the population, 976,122 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham [email protected]

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

