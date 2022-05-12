Grand Jury returns 13 indictments

GALLIPOLIS — A total of 13 indictments were returned by a Gallia County Grand Jury recently.

Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced the following indictments:

Tad A. Neal, age 38, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the third degree; and one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the third degree.

Travis S. Arnold, age 45, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Clonazolam), a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree; and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree.

Jacob A. Wallace, age 26, of Gallipolis, one count of Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of Police Officer, a felony of the third degree.

Ivan L. Hurt, age 55, one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree.

Timothy L. Ball, age 34, of Syracuse, one count of Grand Theft, a felony of the fourth degree.

Andrew C. Godwin, age 25, of Gallipolis, one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree.

Randall A. Ashworth Jr., age 32, of Crown City, two counts of Failure to Appear, felonies of the fourth degree.

William C. Swords III, age 30, of Patriot, one count of Importuning, a felony of the fifth degree.

Meghan E. Dorset, age 33, of West Huntington, W.Va., one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree.

Joshua E. Glass, age 39, of West Huntington, W.Va., one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree.

Roberta D. Johnson, age 47, of Patriot, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Sean I. Moore, age 27, of Detroit, Mich., one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree.

Jasmine Benton, age 22, of Berwind, W.Va., one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Oxycodone), a felony of the fifth degree.

The cases against those indicted will proceed in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

Information provided by Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren.