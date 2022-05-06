BHCC announces new partnerships

RIO GRANDE — Buckeye Hills Career Center (BHCC) announced recently they will enter four different partnerships with local businesses to help grow Southeast and Southern Ohio’s workforce.

These partnerships will provide every student both high school and adult, access to in-demand quality training that aligns with in-demand jobs. The Arc Power Grant and the district’s BOE Match have given BHCC funding to jumpstart a total of four new programs, all of which include transportation into Meigs and Vinton Counties.

Jamie Nash, Superintendent of BHCC said, “Our first program will consist of a new CDL Training Complex being built at our main campus. Our partner in this new program model is Destiny Truck Driving Academy. BHCC and Destiny will become the largest CDL training facility in the region and possibly even in the state of Ohio.”

The second and third programs will include a partnership with Local 18 International Union of Operating Engineers. Nash explained, “The second and third programs will consist of a pre-apprenticeship heavy equipment operators’ program and technicians’ program.”

Thayer Power & Communication will be the primary partner for the fourth program, which will consist of a telecommunication apprenticeship program. The purpose of this partnership is to implement an education curriculum and timeline that would allow BHCC students enrolled in the program to secure a direct job position in the utility industry following graduation. Thayer Power & Communication has worked with BHCC to create a streamlined and focused program for those pursuing a career in the power and telecommunication industries. “All telecommunication contractors will have access to our training facility for specialized training,” said Nash.

Nash also recognized another partner that was key in BHCC’s expansion of telecommunications. JB-Nets-Wireless Internet is looking to provide a broadband solution to parts of Southern Ohio where cable and DSL connections are not currently available.

JB-Net has recently hired two students from the BHCC award-winning and nationally recognized Cyber-Security Program.

Nash closed with a statement saying “We need to change the message to our kids. All career pathways are equally important and not one pathway is less important than another. We need our future workforce to find an occupation that makes them motivated about their journey. I believe we can make this happen and we need to make it happen quickly.”

The new programs will be delivered to both high school and adult learners. More information can also be found at www.buckeyehills.net.

Information provided by Buckeye Hills Career Center.

Pictured from left are John Carey, BJ Burdette, Representative Mark Johnson, Lynn Angell, Terry Halley, Jamie Nash- Superintendent, Robert Cornwell, Jennifer Pittman, Brian Moore, Beth James, Pat McDonald, Stephanie Rife, Representative Jason Stephens. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/05/web1_BHCC.jpg Pictured from left are John Carey, BJ Burdette, Representative Mark Johnson, Lynn Angell, Terry Halley, Jamie Nash- Superintendent, Robert Cornwell, Jennifer Pittman, Brian Moore, Beth James, Pat McDonald, Stephanie Rife, Representative Jason Stephens. Buckeye Hills Career Center | Courtesy