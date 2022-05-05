Home, garden show coming Saturday

MASON — With Spring comes home improvement projects and outdoor fun, and local residents will have the opportunity to check out the latest offerings when Farmers Bank holds its inaugural Home and Garden Show on Saturday.

The event will be held in the gymnasium at Wahama High School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is free for both vendors and attendees.

According to Shalyn Greer, Farmers Bank Marketing Manager, the bank wanted to help showcase local businesses and their offerings, but also bring some fun to the community.

“We thought that a Home and Garden Show would be the perfect way to accomplish those two things,” Greer added.

Among the vendors scheduled to attend are Main Street Furniture and Flooring, West Creek Wood Shop, Thompson’s Hardware, Blueview Outdoors, Millwood Powersports, Tri-State SMART Home Solutions, Two Cousins Tree and Lawn, Ken Bass Insurance, and Point Heating and Air.

In addition to the vendors, there will also be free activities and food available for purchase. Ken Bass Insurance will sponsor a children’s flower planting activity for Mother’s Day, and prizes will be given away hourly. Both Picnic’s BBQ and Broken Bread Catering food trailers will also be on-site.

For more information, or to set up as a vendor, contact Greer at 740-992-2136.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]