Gallia Co. unofficial Primary Election results

GALLIA COUNTY — The unofficial results from the 2022 Primary Election were released on Tuesday night by the Gallia County Board of Election.

Total ballots cast in the election (as of Tuesday night) were 5,186 (27.67 percent of the registered voters).

The official vote count will take place on May 24 at the Gallia County Board of Elections.

Unofficial results of the 2022 Primary Election:

County-wide races

Republican

Common Pleas Judge — M. Margaret Evans 3,547.

County Commissioner — Leslie R. Henry 1,766; Harold G. Montgomery 1,653; Bryan W. Martin 489; Charlie Dean 248; Bradley Davies 156; and Scott Nida 115.

County Auditor — Robbie Jacks 2,494 and Terri Short 1,780.

County Central Committee

Republican

Central Committee — City 1: Paul Covey 82; City 2: Troy S. Johnson 106; City 3: Robbie Jacks 111 and Andie J. Liberati 60; Addison Twp.: Kimberly L. Vanmeter 140; Cheshire Twp.: Randy J. Mulford 99; Clay Twp.: Kennison N. Saunders 258; Gallipolis Twp.: Brett A. Boothe 186; Green 1: Brent Billings 244; Green 2: William K. Burleson 84; Green 4: Russ V. Moore 156; Green 5: Cynthia Graham 230; Greenfield Twp.: James M. Potter 48; Guyan Pct.: John Baker 65; Guyan Twp. Jeffery A. Halley 130; Harrison Twp.: Charlene M. Ward 78 and Terri Short 68; Huntington Twp.: Samuel G. Sowards, Jr. 136; Morgan Twp.: Earl C. Wellington 81 and Molly Hash 80; Ohio Twp.: Jeremy A. Kroll 83 and Michael Daines 63; Perry Twp.: James C. Blair 157; Centerville Pct. Connie L. Metzler 127; Raccoon Twp.: Morgan Hamad 115; Bidwell Pct. William P. Kidmore 94; Springfield 1: David W. Roush 107 and Mitzi M. Martin 59; Springfield 2: Tiffany Duncan 138; Walnut Twp.: Tom White 79; Addison Pct.: Charla J. Whobrey 98.

Democrat

Central Committee — City 1: Josh Eddy 22; City 2 Brandy Richards 15; City 3: Lois M. Snyder: 28; Addison Twp.: Russell D. Rumley 36; Cheshire Twp.: Carole Roush 17; Gallipolis Twp.: John G. Burnett 40; Green 4: Eric L. Whitt 19; Guyan Twp.: Jeff J. Fowler 10; Huntington Twp.: Mary Deel 29; Morgan Twp.: Randall L. Adkins 17; Ohio Twp.: Paul D. Holley 12; Perry Twp.: Beth Ruff 27; Raccoon Twp.: Jennifer A. Easter 35; Springfield 1: Robert E. jenkins 31; Springfield 2: Paula E. Whitt 18; Walnut Twp.: Debra M. Elliott 20; Addison Pct.: Barry W. Burnett 18.

Local Issues

District 2 Fire — For the tax levy: 251; Against the tax levy: 72.

Green Twp. Fire — For the tax levy: 729; Against the tax levy: 234.

Harrison Twp. Fire 1 — For the tax levy: 128; Against the tax levy: 38.

Harrison Twp. Fire 2 — For the tax levy: 125; Against the tax levy: 39.

Village of Rio Grande — For the tax levy: 84; Against the tax levy: 28.

Local Option Gallipolis City 1 — Yes: 96; No: 53.

Local Option Gallipolis City 3 — Yes: 113; No: 106.

Local Option Guyan Precinct — Yes: 16; No: 90.

Local Option Guyan Precinct — Yes: 15; No: 92.

Local Option Racoon Twp. 1 — Yes: 145; No: 82

Local Option Racoon Twp. 2 — Yes: 143; No: 82.

Local Option Racoon Twp. 3 — Yes: 140; No: 87.

Local Option Racoon Twp. 4 — Yes: 141; No: 84.

Local Option Racoon Twp. 5 — Yes: 142; No: 85.

Local Option Racoon Twp. 6 — Yes: 138; No: 86.

Local Option Racoon Twp. 7 — Yes: 133; No: 92.

Local Option Racoon Twp. 8 — Yes: 132; No: 93.

Local Option Racoon Twp. 9 — 132: 145; No: 95.

State/Region races

Republican

Governor and Lieutenant Governor — Joe Blystone and Jeremiah W. Workman 2,091; Mike DeWine and Jon Husted 1,674; Jim Renacci and Joe Knopp 522; and Ron Hood and Candice Keller 110.

Attorney General — David A. Yost 3,291.

Auditor of State — Keith Faber 3,155.

Secretary of State — Frank LaRose 1,947 and John Adams 1,762.

Treasurer of State — Robert Sprague 3,192.

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court — Sharon L. Kennedy 3,190.

Supreme Court Justice, Jan. 1 term — Pat Fischer 3,050.

Supreme Court Justice, Jan. 2 term — Pat DeWine 2,775.

U.S. Senator — JD Vance 1,412; Josh Mandel 1,054; Jane Timken 547; Matt Dolan 416; Mike Gibbons 333; Mark Pukita 320; and Neil Patell 67.

Representative to Congress-2nd — Brad Wenstrup 1,746; James J. Condit, Jr. 951; and David J. Windisch 561.

Court of Appeals Judge-4th: Kristy Wilkin 3,028.

Democrat

Governor and Lieutenant Governor — Nan Whaley and Cheryl L. Stephens 441; John Cranley and Teresa Fedor 168.

Attorney General — Jeffrey A. Crossman 539.

Auditor of State — Taylor Sappington 541.

Secretary of State — Chelsea Clark 548.

Treasurer of State — Scott Schertzer 528.

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court — Jennifer L. Brunner 553.

Supreme Court Justice, Jan. 1 term — Marilyn Zayas 495.

Supreme Court Justice, Jan. 2 term — Terri Jamison 524.

U.S. Senator — Tim Ryan 410; Traci TJ Johnson 115; and Morgan Harper 91.

Representative to Congress-2nd — Samantha Meadows 451 and Alan Darnowsky 141.

