1 death, 49 new COVID cases reported… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since the publication of last week’s update, there was one death, as well as 49 new COVID-19 cases, reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday.

Statistics reported on Friday, April 29:

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 14 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported an additional death associated with COVID-19 of an individual in the 70-79 age range. ODH also reported 23 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 12 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 7,513 total cases (14 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, 405 hospitalizations (1 new) and 126 deaths. Of the 7,513 cases, 7,326 (7 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,502 cases (2 new), 13 hospitalizations

20-29 —1,206 cases (1 new), 22 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

30-39 — 1,099 cases (1 new), 21 hospitalizations (1 new), 1 death

40-49 — 1,093 cases (2 new), 37 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

50-59 — 993 cases (3 new), 65 hospitalizations, 14 deaths

60-69 — 815 cases (4 new), 72 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

70-79 — 494 cases (1 new), 103 hospitalizations, 32 deaths

80-plus — 311 cases, 72 hospitalizations, 44 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 14,640 (48.96 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 13,500 (45.14 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 4,648 total cases (23 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, 236 hospitalizations (1 new) and 88 deaths (1 new). Of the 4,648 cases, 4,523 (6 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 900 cases (1 fewer), 11 hospitalizations

20-29 — 663 cases (3 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 611 cases (3 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 680 cases (4 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 657 cases (2 new), 38 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

60-69 — 557 cases (3 new), 57 hospitalizations, 14 deaths

70-79 — 359 cases (2 new), 53 hospitalizations, 33 deaths (1 new)

80-plus — 221 cases (7 new), 39 hospitalizations (1 new), 26 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,405 (49.78 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,489 (45.78 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 6,670 cases (12 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (6,184 confirmed cases, 486 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, and 93 deaths (1 new). DHHR reports there are currently six active cases and 6,571 recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 148 cases (2 new)

5-11 — 319 cases

12-15 — 334 cases

16-20 — 471 cases

21-25 — 543 cases (2 new)

26-30 — 611 cases (1 new)

31-40 — 1,110 cases (1 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 1,028 cases, 3 deaths

51-60 — 862 cases (2 new), 12 deaths

61-70 — 652 cases (3 new), 16 deaths

71+ — 592 cases (1 new), 60 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 5,764 (11 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 4,826 (6 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 938 (5 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 75;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 7.

A total of 12,198 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 46.0 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 10,313 fully vaccinated or 38.9 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently green on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 34 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. There are 15 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the update on Thursday from ODH, there have been 8,731 cases in the past seven days (21-day average of 6,810), 314 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 353), 26 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 25) and 68 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 87) with 38,428 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: ODH now updates COVID-19 data once per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,308,256 (62.52 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,778,926 (57.99 percent of the population).

As of April 28, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 23,551;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 1,256;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 66,682;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 4,534.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 501,204 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 232 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 85,140 “breakthrough” cases as of Friday with 844 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 6,856 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with one since the last update. There are 882 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 4.16 and a cumulative positivity rate of 8.11 percent.

Statewide, 1,126,897 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (62.9 percent of the population). A total of 54.4 percent of the population, 974,128 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

