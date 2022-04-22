Open house scheduled at Canter’s Cave

JACKSON — Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp will be holding its annual open house for youth and their parents on Sunday, May 1 from noon-4 p.m.

According to a press release from OSU Extension, “This event will give you the opportunity to explore the camp and learn about the many summer camping opportunities there. Many Extension professionals, camp staff, volunteers, and teen counselors will be on hand that afternoon to provide you with a taste of what summer camp has to offer. Or, you might be interested in checking out the camp facilities as a potential venue for your wedding or other special event.”

Information will be available regarding this summer’s 4-H camps and camp facility rentals. There will be several traditional camp activities scheduled throughout the day — including fishing, archery, hiking, crafts, and more. Hikes will leave for either Boone or Canter’s Caves on the half hour, and the pond will be open for fishing from noon until 1 p.m.

At 1:30 p.m., the paddle boats will take center stage on the pond. Visitors will also have the opportunity to demonstrate their skills at archery; take a walking tour of the camp’s facilities; or play basketball or miniature golf. A light lunch will be available at no charge from noon to 3:30 p.m., and the camp’s canteen will be open for the purchase of camp items.

Upon arriving at camp, all guests must register in the Main Lodge before heading out on their adventures. Hikers should wear close-toed shoes and dress for the weather. The hikes will be somewhat strenuous. The Open House will include with a live auction at 3:30 p.m. with proceeds benefiting the camp.

In addition to the live auction, there will also be a silent auction, which will close at 3:45 p.m., and a kids’ auction. Youth will be able to purchase a strip of tickets to drop into cups for the items they want a chance to win. Winners will be drawn at 4 p.m. Auction items are donated by Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp friends and alumni, members of the camp’s Board of Directors, and 4-H members and advisors from the 10 county 4-H programs that own and operate the camp, including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike, Scioto, and Vinton. The camp is also home to the Ohio 4-H Shooting Sports Program and the State 4-H Special Needs Camp.

Membership in 4-H is not required for youth to attend 4-H summer camps. For more information about the upcoming Open House or about summer camping opportunities, contact the Meigs County OSU Extension office at 740-992-6696 or [email protected]

Canter’s Cave 4-H camp is located just north of Jackson, Ohio at 1362 Caves Rd.

Information provided by OSU Extension.

Pictured here is the Main Lodge at Canter's Cave 4-H Camp.