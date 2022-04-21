Library announces healthcare marketplace assistance

GALLIPOLIS — Josh Newland with Valley View Health Centers will be at the Library every other Thursday from April 28 through June 23 from 9 a.m. to noon to offer assistance with finding coverage options for the Healthcare Marketplace.

Newland will also offer assistance for those seeking help with Medicaid and Medicare options.

This assistance is free and unbiased, with no pressure to enroll in a plan. Newland, with the Ohio Association of Foodbanks’ Navigator Consortium, cannot advise which health care coverage to select, but can answer questions and assist in determining coverage options.

Appointments are strongly advised and can be scheduled by calling Newland at 740-947-7726, extension 7719 or by emailing him at [email protected]

Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are given priority.

This announcement is supported by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $1.92 million dollars with 100% funded by CMS/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement by, CMS/HHS or the U.S. Government.

Submitted by the Bossard Memorial Library.