13 new COVID cases reported… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since the publication of last week’s update, there were 13 new COVID-19 cases, reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday.

Statistics reported on Friday, April 8:

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported six new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported two new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported five new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 7,481 total cases (6 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, 403 hospitalizations and 124 deaths. Of the 7,481 cases, 7,306 (18 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,495 cases (1 new), 12 hospitalizations

20-29 —1,202 cases (1 new), 22 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

30-39 — 1,093 cases, 20 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 1,091 cases, 37 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

50-59 — 988 cases, 65 hospitalizations, 14 deaths

60-69 — 808 cases (2 new), 72 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

70-79 — 494 cases (1 new), 103 hospitalizations, 32 deaths

80-plus — 310 cases (1 new), 72 hospitalizations, 43 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 14,612 (48.86 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 13,465 (45.03 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 4,615 total cases (2 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, 234 hospitalizations and 87 deaths. Of the 4,615 cases, 4,503 (11 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 900 cases, 11 hospitalizations

20-29 — 659 cases (2 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 606 cases (1 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 673 cases, 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 654 cases (1 fewer), 37 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

60-69 — 553 cases, 57 hospitalizations, 14 deaths

70-79 — 356 cases, 53 hospitalizations, 31 deaths

80-plus — 214 cases, 38 hospitalizations, 27 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,389 (49.71 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,446 (45.60 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 6,641 cases (5 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (6,161 confirmed cases, 480 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, and 92 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently two active cases and 6,547 recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 146 cases

5-11 — 319 cases

12-15 — 333 cases

16-20 — 472 cases

21-25 — 540 cases (1 new)

26-30 — 609 cases

31-40 — 1,103 cases, 2 deaths

41-50 — 1,025 cases, 3 deaths

51-60 — 858 cases (1 new), 12 deaths

61-70 — 648 cases (2 new), 16 deaths

71+ — 588 cases (1 new), 59 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 5,737 (5 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 4,810 (3 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 927 (2 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 74;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 7.

A total of 12,123 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 45.7 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 10,265 fully vaccinated or 38.7 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently green on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 28 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. There are six confirmed cases of the Omicron variant reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the update on Thursday from ODH, there have been 3,828 cases in the past seven days (21-day average of 3,533), 257 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 249), 13 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 17) and 124 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 186) with 38,166 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: ODH now updates COVID-19 data once per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,288,047 (62.35 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,755,011 (57.79 percent of the population).

As of April 7, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 23,301;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 1,244;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 65,673;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 4,471.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 498,414 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 92 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 83,869 “breakthrough” cases as of Friday with 806 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 6,753 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with four since the last update. There are 358 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 1.59 and a cumulative positivity rate of 8.18 percent.

Statewide, 1,122,265 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (62.6 percent of the population). A total of 54.1 percent of the population, 970,239 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham [email protected]

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

