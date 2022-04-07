Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month recognized

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Commission signed a proclamation proclaiming April as Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month.

“National Child Abuse Prevention Month recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to strengthen families to prevent child abuse and neglect. Through this collaboration, prevention services and supports help protect children and produce thriving families,” according to the Children’s Bureau’s website.

The Children’s Bureau releases a detailed report each year involving known cases of maltreatment.

According to the 2020 report, 2 million children received prevention services, 1.2 million children received post response services — family preservation, family support, foster care, etc. — and fewer than 21.8 percent or one-quarter of confirmed victims were removed from homes due to an investigation.

The information notes that only state and local Child Protective Services (CPS) data is included.

“We also recognize the critical work of the thousands of community-based agencies that offer additional services to these and other families to help keep children safe and help their families thrive,” the Children’s Bureau’s report said.

The proclamation reads, “Child abuse and neglect are recognized as one our most pressing social problems affecting many of Ohio’s children each year; and

Whereas, each child has the right to live and grow in a safe, secure and supportive environment; and

Whereas, high quality child protection, foster care and adoption represent a worthy commitment to our children’s future; and

Whereas, since it takes a community to protect a child, county action is needed to break the cycle of abuse and improve family life; and

Whereas, the state of Ohio and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services support and promote the partnership between state, county and local public and private agencies to prevent child abuse and neglect; and

Whereas, April has been designated “Child Abuse Prevention Month” nationwide by the National Center of Child Abuse and Neglect;

Now therefore, we the Gallia County Commissioners do hereby proclaim the month of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in the County of Gallia, State of Ohio, on this day 7th day of April 2022. Join us in promoting awareness by wearing blue April 13th.”

Information from Gallia County Department of Job and Family Services.

Commissioner Harold Montgomery, Gallia Jobs and Family Services Director Dana Glassburn, Commissioner Jay Stapleton and Commissioner Eugene Green after the commissioned recognized April as National Child Abuse Awareness Month. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/04/web1_childabusemonthproclamation.jpg Commissioner Harold Montgomery, Gallia Jobs and Family Services Director Dana Glassburn, Commissioner Jay Stapleton and Commissioner Eugene Green after the commissioned recognized April as National Child Abuse Awareness Month. Gallia County Jobs and Family Services | Courtesy