Sow Grande set to open

RIO GRANDE — Rio Grande’s first community garden, Sow Grande, is set to open on April 30 with a “Grande opening” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The garden is located across from the village municipal building and will be open for everyone in the community to work, learn and enjoy.

As previously reported by the Gallipolis Tribune, Clarissa Carroll, owner of Maple Stands Farm and lead of Sow Grande said the mission of the garden is to “have free or low cost food supplies accessible” to everyone and help provide a food source in this part of Appalachia.

The garden will allow community members to come and work with the plants, learn from other community members and have access to healthy food. Carroll said it is meant to be for both food and education.

“The hope is that people can plant whatever type of food they want,” Carroll said. “If they don’t know what grows here or whatever, they can team up with other folks and say, ‘well, I think I want to try this, or I’ve never eaten this. Does this grow well here? Can we plant it? Can we find out?’”

The garden includes 32-inch garden beds, 17-inch garden beds, herb spirals archways, a gazebo, paintings, large stones donated from Alan Smith of S&J Lumber and more.

Sow Grande will also have a children’s section to allow the children’s area with shorter garden beds, and a place to get their hands in the dirt.

“My hope, by the design of fit, it is that not only is this a functional garden, but this is also an art piece for our community,” Mayor Matt Easter said. “Because the design of it is very artistic, it’s fun [and] has a lot of art elements in it. That’s what I’m most excited about, not only a cool place for the community to go and act as kind of a park, but the ability to work together to grow produce and flowers, but also aesthetically pleasing.”

Carroll said she encourages everyone in the community to use the garden.

During the “Grande” opening, Kathleen McCoy, poet and author, will be doing a live reading from her latest book and Seraphia Snodgrass from Second Wave Creations will be doing a live mural painting.

There will be refreshments and 10 pots of plants, painted by Second Hand Creations, will be given out. The event will allow everyone to come out together and not only see, but celebrate, the new addition to the village.

To keep up with Sow Grande, Carroll has set up a Facebook group, Sow Grande Community Garden, for people to join.

Sow Grande currently has a t-shirt fundraiser to raise funds to go back into the garden. To purchase a shirt visit, https://www.customink.com/fundraising/the-garden-is-calling-and-i-must-go.

If someone would like to donate to the garden they can send money to the Rio Grande Municipal Building — 174 East College Street, Rio Grande, Ohio 45674 — with a note dedicating it to the community garden or through the GoFundMe listed as Help Appalachian Community Garden organized by Clarissa Carroll.

By Brittany Hively [email protected]

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

