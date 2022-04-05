City commission hears updates on streetscape

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis City Commission met Monday night, hearing updates from the city manager and voting on ordinances and resolutions.

Commissioners Tony Gallagher, Mike Brown, Bill Thomas and Bill Jenkins were present.

City Manager Dow Saunders updated the commission on a number of personnel changes within the wastewater plant and streets and parks.

Saunders said the city is looking into applying for the NatureWorks grant through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Saunders said it is in discussion to potentially convert the old tennis courts into pickle ball courts.

“We’re proposing to change the Haskins Park up a little bit,” Saunders said. “Maybe make it more appealing and I don’t know if anyone’s used those tennis courts in years and they would need totally rehabbed. I think this is probably a better use.”

Saunders said the clock in the Gallipolis City Park is almost finished, the clocks just need to be synced. He said the contractor has done a great job and it “looks beautiful.”

A district 10 representative recently visited, Saunders said. She informed Saunders of a tariff the state has for LED lighting throughout the state with a five year turn around window.

The lights throughout the city would be able to be converted to LED and potentially set up to a smart bulb system where the lights could not only be programmed, but dimmed or brightened when needed. Saunders said the change would not only upgrade the lights but lower the cost to run the lights.

Related to lights, Saunders said he spoke with a man out of the Canton office who wanted to have a conversation about a potential “program where they look at streetscape lighting, entertaining a maintenance lease.”

Saunders said he was unsure if it would go anywhere, but he would keep the commission updated.

Saunders attended a Community Development Block Grant meeting recently, and said the grants are limited this year. He said he would like to find potential funding for the Blue Fountain Lift Station.

The Gallia County Transportation Improvement District (TID) meeting was recently held and Saunders attended. Saunders said the group meets twice a year and he has been elected president.

Shelly Clonch, auditor, had invoices totalling $53,207.97 and $1,256 in donations that were approved by the commission.

Clonch also had a request for the commission to waive a hearing and approve the transfer of a liquor license from El Toril to Tuscany. She said she spoke to Jeff Boyer, police chief, and he was ok with the change. The commission approved the request.

Saunders said the city’s gas insurance provider has filed for federal unreconciled bankruptcy, effective March 25. He said to his understanding they will no longer be in business, but will keep the commission updated.

Resolutions for first readings were as follows:

An ordnance authorizing and directing the city manager to enter into agreement with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources NatureWorks Grant Program for the City of Gallipolis. Brown made a motion to approve with a second from Thomas. The motion passed 4-0.

An ordinance authorizing all actions necessary to formally accept a Southeast Ohio Public Energy Council (SOPEC) Grant issued to the City of Gallipolis. Saunders did say he asked about gas, but SOPEC only works with electric. Thomas made a motion to move with a second from Jenkins, the motion passed 4-0.

Commissioner Tony Gallagher, Mike Brown, Bill Thomas and Bill Jenkins during the commission meeting. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/04/web1_IMG_7494.jpg Commissioner Tony Gallagher, Mike Brown, Bill Thomas and Bill Jenkins during the commission meeting. Brittany Hively | OVP

By Brittany Hively [email protected]

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

