Ohio early voting begins

GALLIPOLIS — As Ohio moves closer to the Primary Election on May 3, voters can now head to the Gallia County Board of Elections to cast an early ballot.

Early voting starts April 5 and the Board of Elections office is on the second floor of the Gallia County Courthouse.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays until April 25 when hours will extend from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, April 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Absentee ballot applications are also due April 30 by noon.

Sunday, May 1 early-in person voting is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday, May 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The postmark deadline for absentee ballots is Monday, May 2. The board of elections must receive all mail-in ballots by Friday, May 12 that were postmarked by May 2.

If not received by mail, the board of elections must receive the ballot by 7:30 p.m.

The primary election is Tuesday, May 3 with polls opening at 6:30 a.m. and closing at 7:30 p.m.

Up for election

Although the following list is the final list from the filing period, the Gallia County Board of Elections said there is still the possibility of withdraws, write-ins, independent files, etc.

The final filing list for county offices, according to the board of elections are:

Commissioner — Charlie Dean (R); Harold Montgomery (R); Bryan W. Martin (R); Bradley Davies (R); Leslie R. Henry (R); Scott Nida (R);

Auditor — Robbie Jacks (R); Terri Short (R);

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas — M. Margaret Evans (R);

Central committee (26 precincts)

Democrat: Josh Eddy (City 1); Brandy Richards (City 2); Lois M. Snyder (City 3); Russell D. Rumley (Addison TWP); Carole Roush (Cheshire TWP); John G. Burnett (Gallipolis TWP); Eric L. Whitt (Green 4); Jeff J. Fowler (Guyan TWP); Mary Deel (Huntington TWP); Randall Lee Adkins (Morgan TWP); Paul D. Holley (Ohio TWP); Jennifer A. Easter (Raccoon TWP); Robert E. Jenkins (Springfield 1); Paula E. Whitt (Springfield 2); Barry W. Burnett (Addison PCT); Beth Ruff (Perry TWP) and Debra Elliot (Walnut TWP).

Republican: Paul Covey (City 1); Troy S. Johnson (City 2); Robbie Jacks (City 3); Angie J. Liberati (City 3); Kimberly Lynn Vanmeter (Addison TWP); Randy John Mulford (Cheshire TWP); Kennison N. Saunders (Clay TWP); Brett A. Boothe (Gallipolis TWP); Brent Billings (Green 1); William K. Burleson (Green 2); Russ V. Moore (Green 4); Cynthia Graham (Green 5); Jason Mac Potter (Greenfield TWP); John Baker (Guyan PCT); Jeffery A. Halley (Guyan TWP); Teresa L. Short (Harrison TWP); Charlene M. Ward (Harrison TWP); Samuel G. Sowards, Jr. (Huntington TWP); Molly Hash (Morgan TWP); Earl Chris Wellington (Morgan TWP); Michael Daines (Ohio TWP); Jeremy A. Kroll (Ohio TWP); James C. Blair (Perry TWP); Connie L. Metzler (Centerville PCT); Morgan Hamad (Raccoon TWP); William P. Skidmore (Bidwell PCT); Mitzi M. Martin (Springfield 1); David W. Roush (Springfield 1); Tiffany Duncan (Springfield 2); Jay Carter (Walnut TWP); Tom White (Walnut TWP) and Charla J. Whobrey (Addison PCT.)

Proposed levies and questions

The following levies have been proposed across Gallia County and are up for consideration during the 2022 Primary Elections.

A majority vote is needed to pass the proposed changes.

Fire levies

The following tax levy renewal has been proposed for district two, “a renewal tax for the benefit of the District 2 Joint Volunteer Fire Department, for the purpose of providing and maintaining fire apparatus, appliances, buildings or sites thereof, or sources of water supply and materials therefore, or the establishment and maintenance of lines of fire alarm telegraph or the payment of permanent, part-time or volunteer firemen or firefighting companies to operate the same, at a rate not exceeding two (2.0) mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to twenty cents ($0.20) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for a period of five (5) years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.”

The following tax levy replacement has been proposed for the Township of Green, “a replacement tax for the benefit of the Township of Green, for the purpose of providing and maintaining fire apparatus, appliances, buildings or sites thereof, or sources of water supply and materials therefore, or the establishment and maintenance of lines of fire alarm telegraph or the payment of permanent, part-time or volunteer firemen or firefighting companies to operate the same, at a rate not exceeding one (1.0) mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to ten cents ($0.10) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for a period of five (5) years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.”

The following tax levy replacement has been proposed for the Township of Harrison, “a replacement tax for the benefit of the Township of Harrison, for the purpose of providing and maintaining fire apparatus, appliances, buildings or sites thereof, or sources of water supply and materials therefore, or the establishment and maintenance of lines of fire alarm telegraph or the payment of permanent, part-time or volunteer firemen or firefighting companies to operate the same, at a rate not exceeding one (1.0) mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to ten cents ($0.10) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for a period of five (5) years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.”

The following tax levy renewal has been proposed for the Township of Harrison, “a renewal tax for the benefit of the Township of Harrison, for the purpose of providing and maintaining fire apparatus, appliances, buildings or sites thereof, or sources of water supply and materials therefore, or the establishment and maintenance of lines of fire alarm telegraph or the payment of permanent, part-time or volunteer firemen or firefighting companies to operate the same, at a rate not exceeding one (1.0) mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to ten cents ($0.10) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for a period of five (5) years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.”

Income tax proposal

The Village of Rio Grande has a proposed municipal income tax question that says, “shall the Ordinance providing for a one-half (1/2%) percent levy renewal increase over the current one (1%) percent levy on income for the purpose of police and fire protection wages/benefits, equipment, supplies, and apparatus, for a period of five (5) years, beginning in 2023 be passed.”

Liquor options

The Gallipolis City three precinct has, by petition, the following local liquor option, involving Aldi, “shall the sale of wine and mixed beverages be permitted for sale on Sunday between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight by Aldi, Inc., Ohio, dba Aldi Foods #11 an applicant for a D-6 liquor permit authorizing off-premise sales of wine and mixed beverages on Sunday who is engaged in the business of operating a grocery store at 176 Upper River Road, Gallipolis City 3 Precinct, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631 in this precinct.”

The following local liquor options, by petition, have been proposed for the Guyan Precinct, involving Marathon:

“Shall the sale of beer and wine and mixed beverages be permitted by R & R Takhar Operations, Inc., dba Crown City Marathon an applicant for C1 and C2 liquor permits authorizing off-premise sales of beer and wine and mixed beverages who is engaged in the business of operating a carryout/grocery store at 25981 State Route 7, Guyan Precinct, Crown City, Ohio 45623 in this precinct.”

“Shall the sale of wine and mixed beverages be permitted for sale on Sunday between the hours of eleven a.m. and midnight by R & R Takhar Operations, Inc., dba Crown City Marathon, an applicant for a D-6 liquor permit authorizing off-premise sales of wine and mixed beverages who is engaged in the business of operating a carryout/grocery store at 25981 State Route 7, Guyan Precinct, Crown City, Ohio 45623 in this precinct.”

The following local liquor options have been presented for Raccoon Township, by petition:

“Shall the sale of beer as defined in section 4305.08 of the Revised Code under permits which authorize sale for off-premises consumption only be permitted within this precinct, Raccoon Township Precinct.”

“Shall the sale of beer as defined in section 4305.08 of the Revised Code under permits which authorize sale for on-premises consumption only, and under permits which authorize sale for both on-premises and off-premises consumption, be permitted in this precinct, Raccoon Township Precinct.”

The Gallipolis City one precinct has proposed the following local liquor option, involving the VFW #4464, “shall the sale of beer and spirituous liquor be permitted for sale on Sunday between the hours of 11 a.m. and midnight by VFW Post # 4464, an applicant for a D-6 liquor permit authorizing on-premise sales of beer and spirituous liquor on Sunday who is engaged in the business of operating a restaurant/bar at 134 Third Ave, Gallipolis City 1 Precinct, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631 in this precinct.”

All levies and questions will be on the primary election ballot on May 3, voters in the proposed districts will vote “yes” or “no” for the questions and “for the tax levy” or “against the tax levy” to determine the passage.

© 2022, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Gallia County offers a secure and safe drop-box for early ballots and applications outside of the Gallia County Courthouse. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/04/web1_GalliaVote.jpg Gallia County offers a secure and safe drop-box for early ballots and applications outside of the Gallia County Courthouse.

What to know before heading to cast a ballot

By Brittany Hively [email protected]

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.