Eight sentenced to prison

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney, Jason D. Holdren, announced the recent sentencings of eight individuals by Judge Margaret Evans in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

Joseph W. Nomar, 31, was convicted of Aggravated Robbery, a felony of the first degree. Nomar was sentenced to a minimum prison term of seven years and a maximum prison term of 10 and a half years. The court noted at sentencing that Nomar has served a prior prison term and exhibits a pattern of substance use and a refusal to engage in treatment. Upon his release, Nomar will be placed on post release control under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory term of two to five years.

Jess Flemings, 31, of Bidwell, was convicted of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine) in an amount greater than or equal to bulk but less than five times bulk, a felony of the third degree; Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree; and Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree. Flemings was sentenced to prison for 36 months. The court noted at sentencing that Flemings has a history of criminal convictions, having served a prior prison term and exhibits a pattern of drug abuse related to the offense and a refusal to engage in treatment. The court also noted that Flemings violated bond prior to sentencing.

Zachariah Jones, 36, of Crown City, was recently sentenced to prison for 16 months after violating the terms of his community control by leaving rehab without permission, failing to report to probation, and having a positive drug screen. Jones was originally placed on community control after being convicted of Aggravated Assault, a felony of the fourth degree.

Anthony M. Moore, 44, of Gallipolis, was convicted of Receiving Stolen Property (a motor vehicle), a felony of the fourth degree. Moore was sentenced to 17 months in prison. At the time of his conviction, Moore was on post release control from a prior conviction. The court terminated his post release control and added an additional 730 days to this 17-month sentence and ordered that these terms be served consecutively. The court noted the following at sentencing: Moore committed this offense while on post release control; has a history of criminal convictions having served prior prison terms for criminal offenses; and exhibits a pattern of drug abuse related to the offense and a refusal to engage in treatment.

Todd D. Battle, 30, of Charleston, W.Va., was convicted of two counts of Tampering with Evidence, felonies of the third degree. Battle was sentenced to prison for four and a half years.

Tyler G. Humphrey, 21, of Gallipolis, was convicted of Grand Theft (firearms), a felony of the third degree; and Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree. Humphrey was sentenced to prison for 25 months. The court noted the following at sentencing: Humphrey has a history of criminal convictions, having served a prior prison term; and Humphrey exhibits a pattern of drug abuse related to the offense and a refusal to engage in treatment.

Christopher S. McAvena, 25, of Gallipolis, was convicted of Burglary, a felony of the third degree. At the time of this offense, McAvena was on community control for prior convictions of Grand Theft, a felony of the third degree; and Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree. McAvena was sentenced to prison for 3 years.

Gregory J. Bane, 28, of Dayton, was convicted of Possession of Heroin in an amount equal to or greater than 10 grams but less than 50 grams, a felony of the second degree. Bane was sentenced to a minimum prison term of seven years and a maximum prison term of 10.5 years. Upon his release, Bane will be placed on post release control under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory term of at least 18 months and up to three years.

Submitted by the office of Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren.