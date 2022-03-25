A day at the Expo

The recent 14th annual Discover Appalachia Travel Expo in Gallipolis provided visitors an opportunity to see what the Southeast Ohio region has to offer. The free event featured informational booths, demonstrations and family-friendly activities including a visit from BARKer Farms which brought a variety of animals to the Expo. Pictured is a camel receiving a treat from an attendee. More on the Travel Expo inside this edition and online.

Brittany Hively | OVP