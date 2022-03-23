Cremeans named Fellow of American College of Healthcare Executives

GALLIPOLIS — Lori Cremeans, RN, MSN, CRRN, FACHE, vice president, Jackson Operations, Holzer Health System, recently became a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, the nation’s leading professional society for healthcare leaders, according to a news release from Holzer.

“The healthcare management field plays a vital role in providing high-quality care to the people in our communities, which makes having a standard of excellence promoted by a professional organization critically important,” says Deborah J. Bowen, FACHE, CAE, president and CEO of ACHE. “By becoming an ACHE Fellow and earning the distinction of board certification from ACHE, healthcare leaders demonstrate a commitment to excellence in serving their patients and the community.”

The news release further stated: “Fellow status represents achievement of the highest standard of professional development. In fact, only 8,866 healthcare executives hold this distinction. To obtain Fellow status, candidates must fulfill multiple requirements, including meeting academic and experiential criteria, earning continuing education hours, demonstrating professional/community involvement, and passing a comprehensive examination. Fellows also are committed to ongoing professional development and undergo recertification every three years.”

“I consider it an honor and a privilege to have earned this designation,” Cremeans said. “I am very grateful to Holzer for encouraging and fostering an environment that supports continued education and professional development of its employees.”

Cremeans began her career at Holzer in 1993 as a staff nurse on the inpatient rehabilitation unit. She then went on to become the manager and later the director of the Inpatient Rehab Unit. In addition, she has held other positions within the Holzer system, such as diabetic educator, wound/ostomy/and continence nurse, executive director of the Cardiopulmonary Services, and vice president of Hospital Operations. Cremeans was recently named the vice president of Jackson Operations for Holzer Health System.

She and her husband, Matt, live in Vinton, Ohio, with their daughter, Grace. She earned her associate’s and bachelor’s degrees in nursing from the University of Rio Grande and her master’s in nursing from Marshall University.

Information provided by Holzer Health System.

Cremeans https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/03/web1_3.24-Cremeans.jpg Cremeans