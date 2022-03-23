GALLIPOLIS —The Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities is raising awareness about life with developmental disabilities and the importance of inclusion.

March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about the inclusion of people with developmental disabilities in all areas of community life, as well as awareness to the barriers that people with disabilities still sometimes face in connecting to the communities in which they live.

On March 3, the board visited the Gallia county Commission, where commissioners signed a proclamation recognizing March as Developmental Disabilities Month.

Afterwards, the board invited commissioners to attend a luncheon where they were presented with a performance of “Five Little Ducks” from a selection of preschool students.

On March 15, the board made a presentation before the Gallipolis Rotary emphasizing the theme, “All of us are different, none of us are less.”

The board has also held an active social media campaign, explaining the importance of early intervention, the services they offer and how the board supports the community.

The Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities provides services to over 200 people in Gallia county of all ages. The county board offers early intervention services for children ages birth to three-years-old, who have a delay or diagnosed medical condition that could lead to a delay.

Preschool and school age classes are offered at Guiding Hand School; placement at Guiding Hand School is determined through an evaluation process and individualized education plans.

Adults are served by a staff of five service and supports administrators who monitor services and the health and well-being of over 100 individuals with disabilities in Gallia County. With the assistance of these service and support administrators and support from provider agencies, adults are often able to live as independently as possible and obtain employment in the community.

The board has been holding events and making presentations for organizations across the county to bring awareness.

For more information visit the Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities website or Facebook page.

Information from The Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Gallia County Commissioners enjoyed a luncheon at the Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities in honor of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. Pictured are Commissioner Gene Greene, Superintendent Melinda Kingery, Commissioner Jay Stapleton, Daith Kirby, Anthony Lambert, Chase Kinley and Commissioner Harold Montgomery. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/03/web1_274121470_699051394597611_4913774633827039665_n.jpg Gallia County Commissioners enjoyed a luncheon at the Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities in honor of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. Pictured are Commissioner Gene Greene, Superintendent Melinda Kingery, Commissioner Jay Stapleton, Daith Kirby, Anthony Lambert, Chase Kinley and Commissioner Harold Montgomery. The Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities staff. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/03/web1_274960640_487938679638161_509557002392657366_n.jpg The Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities staff. The Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities recently gave a presentation at the Gallia County Rotary Club meeting for Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. Pictured are Patrick O’Donnell, Service and Support Administrator (SSA), Sharon Jones, SSA director, Melinda Kingery, superintendent, and Paul Koch, Rotary president. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/03/web1_Rotary-Presentation.jpg The Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities recently gave a presentation at the Gallia County Rotary Club meeting for Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. Pictured are Patrick O’Donnell, Service and Support Administrator (SSA), Sharon Jones, SSA director, Melinda Kingery, superintendent, and Paul Koch, Rotary president.

