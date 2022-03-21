Easter Parade to present life of Christ

POINT PLEASANT — One of the most unique parades in the area will return next month, presenting a panoramic view of the Easter Story by local churches.

The annual Mason County Easter Parade, which portrays the life of Jesus Christ from birth to ascension, takes place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 9 on Main Street in Point Pleasant. The parade includes local churches creating floats and walking, living dramas to portray the life, struggles, death and resurrection of Jesus.

In many ways, the parade resembles a passion play and according to organizers “the goal…is to paint a picture of the life of Christ.”

This year’s parade participants and their entries, as of press time, are as follows:

Journey to Bethlehem, Salem Community Church, West Columbia; Nativity, Leon Methodist, Leon; Singer Randy Parsons, Oma Chapel Church, Leon; John Baptizing Jesus, West Ripley Baptist Church, Ripley; I Will Make You Fishers of Men, Trinity UM Church, Point Pleasant; Sermon On The Mount, Presbyterian Church, Point Pleasant; Jesus Feeds 5000, Gospel Lighthouse Church, Point Pleasant; Lazarus Come Forth, First Baptist Church, Mason; Singer, Kaylee Weaver from Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church; The Triumphal Entry (Palm Sunday), Creston Church, Leon; Last Supper, College Hill Church, Crab Creek; Garden Of Gethsemane, Harvey Chapel Church, Leon; Jesus Before Caiaphas, Point of Faith Church, Point Pleasant; Jesus Before Pilate the Governor, Point Pleasant First Church of God, Point Pleasant; Jesus, Mocked, Robed, Crowned, Faith Baptist Church, Mason; Jesus Carrying the Cross, Jackson Ave. Baptist, Point Pleasant; Jesus Being Nailed to the Cross, Pleasant View Church, Apple Grove; Soldiers on Horseback, Point of Faith Church, Point Pleasant; Crucifixion, Main Street Baptist Church, Point Pleasant; Burial of Jesus, Grace Baptist Church, Point Pleasant; Singers on the Praise Float from Fisherman’s Net Ministries Choir, Point Pleasant; Resurrection of Jesus, Morning Star Advent Christian Church; Ascension, Leon Bethel Church, Leon.

Those themed floats still without a church sponsor, as of press time, are:

The Magi (The Wise Men); The Miracles of Jesus; Jesus Calms the Storm; Peter Walks On Water; Jesus, The Good Shepherd; Jesus Drives the Money Changers out of the Temple.

An invitation to participate in the Easter Parade is extended to churches and ministries, also local 4-H groups, sports teams, pageant queens, marching groups, etc. Interested Biblical participants contact Denise Bonecutter at 304-593-6939, non-Biblical participates contact Wayne Sanders at 304-812-8132. There are still opportunities to help bring this story to life.

As noted these were the taken and available themed floats as of the printing of this article and availability is subject to change. In case of inclement weather, the parade will be held at 11 a.m. on April 16.

The last Easter Parade was last held in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling the event in 2020 and 2021.

Beth Sergent contributed to this article. Information provided by Denise Bonecutter.

Jesus Carrying the Cross as recreated by Jackson Ave Baptist, Point Pleasant during the 2019 Easter Parade https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/03/web1_4.20-19.jpg Jesus Carrying the Cross as recreated by Jackson Ave Baptist, Point Pleasant during the 2019 Easter Parade OVP File Photo