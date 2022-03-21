Commission hears updates, moves forward with projects

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Commission has approved the minutes from the March 3 meeting, approving resolutions and moving forward with department projects.

Commissioners present were Harold Montgomery, Eugene Greene and Jay Stapleton.

A weekly Canine Shelter report was given for the week ending in Feb. 27. The report listed four animals coming into the shelter, one animal reclaimed and one animal out; leaving 25 animals at the shelter and four in foster homes.

County Administrator Melissa Clark presented the following financial report, comparing February 2021 and February 2022.

“The following was noted during the review: Jan. 1, 2021 beginning cash balance was $2,676,785.01; Jan. 1, 2022 beginning cash balance was $2,708,800.25; Difference of $32,015.24; Feb. 28, 2021 ending cash balance was$ 819,079.68; Feb. 28, 2022 ending cash balance was $1 ,051,076.02; Difference of $213,996.34.”

On behalf of the Gallia County Land Revitalization Corporation, Clark advised the submission of a Building and Demolition and Site Revitalization Program grant application on Feb. 25 in the amount of $500,000. No action was taken.

An update on economic development was given by Clark. Clark noted that “business retention and expansion business visits are ongoing.”

Stapleton noted he would like to moved forward with hiring an economic development director for the county. No action was taken.

The fourth quarter 2021 hotel lodging tax distribution was presented by Clark. The minutes noted, “County Auditor reporting $48,181.99 being made to the Ohio Valley Visitor’s Center. Noting four (4) no returns/ payments for the following: Paul Terr-Blanche (Air BnB – near South Gallia, Briarthorne Farm B&B, Papsplace, and Hidden Hollow Cabin). The report is on file in the Commissioner’s Office and County Auditor’s office.”

Clark updated the commission on the Feb. Explosive Gas Monitoring Report from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency for the Gallia county Lanfill. All requirements were met. No action was taken.

A resolution was made “authorizing the execution of a local jail capital project grant agreement with respect to the Gallia county Jail facility.”

Stapleton moved the resolution that states, “the Board of County Commissioners of the County of Gallia (the “Board”) desires to enter into a Local Jail Project Agreement (the “Agreement”), with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (the “Department”) concerning the Gallia County Jail & Detention Center in the County (the “Project”) in accordance with the terms hereof and the Agreement,” for adoption. The resolution passed unanimously.

Sheriff Administrator Heather Casto submitted a contract for “housing prisoners with the Washington County Jail for approval.” The contact was signed by Sheriff Matthew Champlin. The contract was approved and signed by the commissioners.

Business Administrator Kathy Campbell recommended moving forward with RVC Architects, Inc. for phase one of the Department of Job and Family Services- Jackson Pike/Ohio Means Jobs Project in the amount of $4,200. Stapleton made a motion to approve Campbell’s recommendation. The motion was approved.

Campbell also recommended moving forward on “the land purchase of Gallia County Auditor Parcel Number 007-026-009-00, property address: 832 Third Avenue, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631,” for the price of $29,900. “The property subject to this contract includes the land, all appurtenant rights, privileges and easements, and all buildings and fixtures in their present condition.” Stapleton moved to approved the purchase. The motion was approved.

Champlin and Lieutenant Chris Gruber, jail administrator, discussed the water temperature for the jail and requirements from the state. The minutes stated, “Stapleton noted the hot water temperature on the first floor was too high/hot after being turned up and requested the temperature to be reduced until an opportunity to discuss further. Sheriff Champlin noted by turning the temperature down, it lowers the blended water temperature in the jail shower below state requirements. Commissioners Montgomery suggested to install an on demand hot water system for the jail.” No action taken.

Grants administrator Karen Sprague presented the “Independent Fee Estimate from the CMT Engineering that is the FAA required review and analysis of Delta Airport Consultants Professional Services Agreement Task Order 2 proposal for Design to Construct Terminal Building Project that includes the Scope of Services and Estimated Plan Sheets. The project description includes Construct Terminal Building, Final Building Design and Site Design and Geotechnical Investigation and Ground Survey.

It was noted the Independent Fee Estimate by CMT Engineering has been performed in accordance with FAA AIP Handbook and Architectural, Engineering, and Planning Consultant Service for Airport Grant Projects, arriving at an independent fee estimate of $172,200.

“Montgomery entertained a motion that the commission determine the costs outlined in the Delta Airport Consultants Professional Services Agreement Task Order 2 proposal in the amount of $175,000 appeared reasonable when all of the data is compared with the IFE and the Commission grant approval to sign the IFE Cost Analysis letter to the FAA as presented by Ms. Sprague,” the minutes read. Greene made the motion and it was approved by commissioners. The IFE Cost Analysis letter is on file in the Administrator’s Airport files.

Sprague also presented the Professional Services Agreement Task Order two proposal from Delta Airport Consultants for the 2021 FAA AIP grant. “The project description includes Construct Terminal Building, Final Building Design and Site Design and Geotechnical Investigation and Ground Survey in the total amount of $175,000 for the following services: Design Phase Services – $85,000; Architectural Services – $60,000 (Delta has attached their RFP & Proposal from Illes Architects, Inc.); Design Ground Survey- $12,000 (Delta has attached their RFP & Proposal from CTL Engineering, Inc.); Geotechnical Investigation – $15,000 (Delta has attached their RFP & Proposal from CTL Engineering, Inc.); and Travel & Miscellaneous – $3,000.”

This will be paid for in part with the 2021 FAA AIP grant & an ARC Grant if awarded & local matching funds. Greene made a motion to approve the agreement. The motion passed. The agreement is on file in the Administrator’s Airport files.

Gallia County EMS Director Keith A. Wilson recommended accepting the bid from Myers Equipment Corp. on a 2023 Osage Type III “Warrior” Ford E350 Gas Ambulance Chassis. All Specs have been met or exceeded by this vendor. Stapleton made a motion to accept the bid and the commission approved the motion.

Commissioners reviewed the county sewer policy manual with Terri Walters, sewer billing director. No action was taken.

All votes are unanimous unless otherwise noted.

Information from the Gallia County Commission minutes.