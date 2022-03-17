City Commission looks at lighting updates

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis Commission held a special meeting this week discussing the streetscape, lighting projects and slips in the city.

Commissioners Tony Gallagher, William (Bill) Thomas, Michael Fulks and William (Bill) Jenkins were present.

During City Manager Dow Saunders’ report, slips in around the city have been noted and are in the works to be repaired.

“We made contact with an engineering firm that we have worked with in the past, requesting if they [could] come and look a the Oakwood Drive slip area,” Saunders said. “They have been here twice. I’m waiting for a follow-up proposal.”

Saunders said contact has been made with the Ohio Public Works program manager inquiring about the emergency program available.

“It works as a first come, first serve basis of funding and the governor’s budget,” Saunders said. “It looks like our next step is an aerial survey for drillings and they’re working out.”

Saunders said Shelly Clonch reached out to a FEMA representative that she had worked with for a previous slip in town. He said FEMA is aware of the slips in Gallipolis that happened on the same date, as well as others around the state. Saunders said photos have been sent to Columbus for that.

“We don’t know if that’s going to go any further,” Saunders said. “It would have to take FEMA making some sort of declaration for disaster in Ohio based on those slips.”

Saunders said he would keep commissioners up to date on the issue.

Saunders said in regards to streetscape, there have been a number of lamps with lights out recently, some longer.

“We have actually been able to get those lights [State Street] back on working with Crisenbery Electric and our street crew,” Saunders said. “But they spent quite a bit of time working that. I’m pleased to have those lights back on.”

Saunders said there are two sides of Court Street out currently and those are being worked on now; and one light is out in front of Ohio Valley Bank that will be worked on after Court Street. There is also a few lamps that are simply missing, he reported.

“They’ve made quite a bit of impact in getting the lights back to operational,” Saunders said. “It’s a lot of old wiring and some of its been nicked by some work projects in the past. The problem with that is the lights don’t go out at that time and then a slow fail.”

Thomas asked about missing lamps.

“It looks like the original manufacturer, you can not get the lights that were made, that model,” Saunders said. “I tracked down the last couple of weeks the last time we ordered lights and it looks like those were in 2015 or 16. They don’t make that light anymore. The Graybar has a couple of models that look similar. The thing is, I think you’d have to order a metal and they have become expensive.”

Saunders said the goal is to renovate the area lights. He said there are no extra lights in the garage and when ordering, there is a minimum number required.

Jenkins said he knew of one light that was hit and never replaced. Saunders said he thinks that has happened a few times in the last two to three years.

“We’re trying to start forward,” Saunders said. “We’re trying to identify, can we get the lights somewhere? How much are they and can we start planning [for those].”

Saunders said the streetscape is now over 30 years old.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been 30 years and it’s showing now,” Saunders said.

After Saunders’ report, the commission approved the February financial statements.

The following resolutions were read as first reading:

“Authorizing the establishment of a new capital projects fund (379) for a USDA Community Facilities Grant,” was approved with a move by Thomas and seconded by Fulks.

“The Village Council of the City of Gallipolis Village authorizing and providing for the incurrence of indebtedness for the purpose of providing a portion of the cost of acquiring, constructing, enlarging, improving, and/or extending its SCBA units firefighting facility to serve an area lawfully within its jurisdiction,” was approved with a move from Fulks and a second by Jenkins.

Thomas asked if this was the loan/grant that was discussed during the previous meeting for the air tanks, which Keith Elliott, fire chief, said it was.

“Authorizing the establishment of a new special revenue fund 221 SOPEC [Sustainable Ohio Public Energy Council] Community reinvestment grant,” was approved with a move from Thomas and a second from Jenkins.

Saunders said this was an energy light replacement project for Haskins Park Pool. The project is an estimated $10,000.

“What we’re going to try to do with this SOPEC, we can take two years of money that we get from them and we’ve designated it for light replacement,” Saunders said. “We can use last year and this year.”

The following ordinances were approved on roll call voted on the second reading:

“Amending chapter No. 925.07(B),(1)(A) and (2)(A), sewers, rates, sewer service charges (inside city and outside city) of the codified ordinance of the City of Gallipolis, Ohio,” with a move from Fulks and second from Jenkins.

“Set appropriations for current expenses of the City of Gallipolis, Ohio during the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022,” with a move from Thomas and a second from Jenkins.

Clonch said an additional $743.54 was received from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds, the grant/loan for the fire department had to be added in and money was added to the general fund and solicitor fund to “absorb the costs” for an assistant advocate that was being paid from the ARP funds.

“Authorizing the city auditor to transfer or advance funds,” was moved by Jenkins and seconded by Fulks.

“Accepting and rejecting bids for chemicals and quicklime,” was moved by Thomas and seconded by Jenkins.

“Authorizing the city manager to enter into contract with Gallia County for equipment and labor,” was moved by Fulks and seconded by Jenkins.

“This is beneficial to us because we can modify the costs,” Saunders said.

Thomas asked if the city was buying through the county.

Saunders said just certain items like piping, etc at cost.

“Authorizing and directing the city manager to enter into a contracted service agreement with Pleasant Valley Hospital for Pleasant Valley Family Healthcare- Jeanne Ingles FNP-BC for healthcare services for City of Gallipolis employees and elected and appointed officials,” was moved by Jenkins and seconded by Fulks.

Thomas asked to explain the ordinance.

Saunders said the city contracts with a few different nurse practitioners for employees to use and Pleasant Valley Hospital has purchased Ingles business. He said Pleasant Valley has honored the same terms Ingles previously had.

“The reason we have these contracts is to encourage our employees to use this benefit rather than going straight into the major [money],” Saunders said. “We’ve have a pool of dollars, and we try to access first.”

Saunders said it gives employees another access and convenience to routine care, labs, etc.

The contract is a one year contract.

It was noted that in April the commission meeting will move to Mondays at 5 p.m.

