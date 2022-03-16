GALLIPOLIS — Gallia Academy High School’s annual Madrigal Variety Show is returning with an ode to the sixties and seventies.

The show was previously held in the fall but was switched to the spring to allow seniors to celebrate one last big moment, according to Nattalie Phillips, director of choir.

The annual show has a variety of performances by students in the Madrigals — Gallia Academy’s show choir, including guests from the Academy A Cappella — singing non accompany and Mads in the Making — younger students from kindergarten to eighth grade.

“It’s a show that is compromised of typically popular music,” Phillips said. “Sometimes it’s a current day. This year we’re actually highlighting music from the 60s and 70s. And it’s music form people such as Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding and Elton John, Michael Jackson and Jackson Five. So, it’s really kind of highlighting [a lot of] black artists of the 60s and 70s, but not officially. That’s just how it worked out because it’s great music.”

This year’s choreography is by Ben Roche.

“He’s a hometown guy and he has just brought a new element to the show,” Phillips said. “It’s really tough choreography. It’s really entertaining.”

Students will also be performing solos that they have competed for.

Phillips said students have been working on the songs for the show since August and the dances since January.

While the Madrigals have been able to keep performing during the COVID-19 pandemic, they have not been able to have a full audience.

“We’ve been really blessed,” Phillips said. “We did have to use masks and things like that, but we’ve been able to keep up the show through the entire time COVID [impacted events]. But we were limited to 90 audience members, which was very tough because our auditorium holds 600 people. So our students are used to performing to huge sell out audiences.”

Phillips said the students normally perform for 1,200 people each weekend.

This year there are no seating limitations or restrictions for the show.

“Everybody’s welcome to attend and we hope that we can pack the place out,” Phillips said.

After the weekend performance, the group will take the show on the road and visit the local elementary schools to perform for students.

Phillips said the show will bring some much needed jubilation to attendees.

“In a time such as this, when people need to experience joy and be reminded that there’s hope in the world and that good things are still happening, this would be a great way to know that,” Phillips said. “I think music education is resilient, but even more than that, children are resilient and they’re looking for a way to just share what they love to do. I think there’s no greater way to spread joy than music.”

The event is scheduled for March 25 and 26 at 7 p.m. and will be on the Helen P. Newman-Johnson Stage at the Holzer Center for the Performing Arts, Gallia Academy High School. Tickets are $10 and concessions will be available. There is festival seating only.

The Gallia Academy High School Madrigal Variety Show is an annual tradition for the high school. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/03/web1_46502306_2492879877419517_4367102302528471040_n.jpg The Gallia Academy High School Madrigal Variety Show is an annual tradition for the high school. Gallia Academy Vocal Music | Courtesy Gallia Academy High School’s annual Madrigal Variety Show will be March 25 and 26 and include music from the 60s and 70s https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/03/web1_66915432250__532267B0-CB9B-436D-BE3D-E1BCB67DD294.jpeg Gallia Academy High School’s annual Madrigal Variety Show will be March 25 and 26 and include music from the 60s and 70s Gallia Academy Vocal Music | Courtesy Gallia Academy High School’s annual Madrigal Variety Show will include performances from the Madrigals, Academy A Cappella and Mads in the Making. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/03/web1_IMG_5071.jpg Gallia Academy High School’s annual Madrigal Variety Show will include performances from the Madrigals, Academy A Cappella and Mads in the Making. Gallia Academy Vocal Music | Courtesy The class of 2022 is gearing up for their final Madrigal performance. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/03/web1_IMG_5181.jpeg The class of 2022 is gearing up for their final Madrigal performance. Gallia Academy Vocal Music | Courtesy

Performances return March 25-26

By Brittany Hively [email protected]

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

