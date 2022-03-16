OSU, NBA great Lucas to speak

GALLIPOLIS — Former NBA basketball great and described “education innovator” Jerry Lucas will be speaking at the First Church of God this Sunday.

One of only three players in history to win championships at every level (high school, college, the NBA and a gold medal at the Olympics), Lucas was also named one of the top 50 players in NBA history and one of the top 15 all-time March Madness players, according to a news release from the church. Lucas is also known to many in the Buckeye State as a legend who played basketball for The Ohio State University. He was born in Middletown, Ohio.

In addition, Lucas is a self-described “Mad Scientist” when it comes to learning and education and developed a system known as The Lucas Learning System. “The Memory Book” which he co-authored, was a New York Times best seller and sold over 3.5 million copies. He has also reportedly authored several other books, many related to memorization and education.

Lucas also was the keynote speaker at this year’s Gallia County Chamber of Commerce dinner and awards and, as noted previously in this story, will return to Gallia County this Sunday with remarks at 10:25 a.m. at the church located at 1723 State Route 141, Gallipolis.