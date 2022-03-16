Bossard offers new digital skills resource

GALLIPOLIS — Bossard Library’s latest online resource, Northstar Digital Literacy, is now available for anyone seeking to improve their skills with computers, software, and technology.

Northstar Digital Literacy is a self-directed assessment and learning tool that covers a variety of technology scenarios. It comes complete with short lessons and practice exercises to improve skills on a number of common computer topics.

“Northstar Digital Literacy is a great offering for our patrons who need to learn more about today’s technology. Its self-paced courses put the power in the students’ hands to learn and catch up with today’s online world,” Bossard Library’s Reference Services Manager Randall Fulks stated. “It has basic computer skills to more advanced learning options, with more content to be added. It also offers basic assessments for learners to determine where their skills lie so they know where they need to begin. Best of all, it’s free to anyone wanting to learn!”

The Northstar resource is available 24 hours a day and seven days a week on Bossard Library’s webpage at bossardlibrary.org. The library’s reference staff is also available to help with this resource during regular library hours.

Interactive digital literacy test topics included on Northstar Digital Literacy include: basic computer skills, internet basics, using email, Windows and Mac operating systems, Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, Google Docs, career search skills, supporting K-12 distance learning, as well as social media and your digital footprint.

Ohio library access to Northstar is funded through a federal Institute of Museum and Library Services ARPA grant awarded by the State Library of Ohio.

For more information, visit Bossard Library at 7 Spruce Street, Gallipolis, or phone the library’s Reference Department at 740-446-7323, ext. 241 and 242. Bossard Library’s hours of operation are: Sunday from 1-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

