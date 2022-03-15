‘Gold Rush’ returns

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced this week the West Virginia Gold Rush will return for its fifth year on March 29 and provide anglers and their families 12 days to catch golden rainbow trout and win prizes.

“The West Virginia Gold Rush is proof that a whole lot of good things happen when we combine a big idea with our unmatched natural resources and invite the rest of the world to come enjoy it all with us,” Gov. Justice said. “We truly have something special here in West Virginia. As someone who’s been in our pristine waters his entire life and just loves everything to do with fishing, I can say that the Gold Rush is one of the most exciting events you could be part of. I encourage everyone to get out and experience the joy of fishing in West Virginia.”

According to a news release from the governor’s office, from March 29 to April 9, the WV Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) will stock 50,000 golden rainbow trout at 62 lakes and streams around the state, including waters in or near 15 state parks and forests. Stocking locations and details about the Gold Rush can be found at wvdnr.gov/goldrush.

A listing of stocking locations appears below:

Week One

Anawalt Lake; Barboursville Lake; Bear Rocks Lake; Berwind Lake; Blackwater River; Boley Lake (Babcock State Park); Brandywine Lake; Buffalo Fork Lake; Burnsville Tailwaters; Cacapon Lake (Cacapon State Park); Cedar Creek Lake (Cedar Creek State Park); Cranberry River; Deegan Lake; Edward Run Pond; Elk River; Fort Ashby Reservoir; Greenbrier River (At Durbin); Hinkle Lake; Kimsey Run Lake; Longbranch Lake (Pipestem State Park); Mountwood’ North Bend Lake (Tailwaters) (North Bend State Park); North Fork of South Branch; North River; Opequon Creek; Pendleton Lake (Blackwater Falls State Park); Rockhouse Lake; Seneca Lake (Seneca State Forest); Shavers Fork (Lower); South Mill Creek Lake; Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters (Stonewall Jackson State Park); Summit Lake; Sutton Tailwaters; Thomas Park Lake; Tygart Tailwaters (Tygart Lake State Park); Warden Lake; Watoga Lake (Watoga State Park); Wheeling Creek; Williams River.

Week Two

Castlemans Run Lake; Chief Logan Pond (Chief Logan State Park); Coopers Rocks Lake (Coopers Rocks State Forest); Curtisville Lake; French Creek Pond; Greenbrier River (Cass State Park); Little Beaver Lake (Little Beaver State Park); Mason Lake; Middle Wheeling Creek Lake; Mill Creek Reservoir; New Creek Lake; Poorhouse Pond; R.D. Bailey Tailwaters; Rock Cliff Lake; Rollins Lake; Shavers Fork (Upper); South Branch (Franklin); South Branch (Smoke Hole); Spruce Knob Lake; Teter Creek Lake; Tomlinson Run Lake (Tomlinson Run State Park); Tuckahoe Lake; Wallback Lake.

To celebrate the return of Gold Rush, the WVDNR is also giving anglers a chance to win prizes.

All anglers who catch any of the 50,000 golden trout being stocked during the event can enter their information on the Gold Rush Giveaway website and will be sent a special coin celebrating the program’s 5th anniversary.

Additionally, out of the 50,000 golden rainbow trout that will be stocked during the event, 100 will receive a specially numbered tag. If an angler catches a trout with one of these tags, they can enter the tag number online for a chance to win a free WV lifetime fishing license, a one-night stay at a state park or forest cabin, a WV State Parks gift card, or exclusive Gold Rush merchandise.

“All it takes to get someone hooked on fishing is an exciting opportunity to catch an incredibly beautiful Golden Trout, and the Gold Rush provides just that,” said WVDNR Director Brett McMillion. “I want to thank Governor Justice for helping us promote the Gold Rush year after year and for his endless support of our state’s natural resources.”

To commemorate the Gold Rush’s fifth year, the WVDNR also is giving away free Gold Rush decals that can be requested online at wvdnr.gov/goldrush.

About fishing licenses:

All anglers 15 and older are required to have a WV fishing license with a current trout stamp and a valid form of identification while fishing during Gold Rush. Licenses and stamps can be purchased online at wvfish.com. Anglers must also follow WV’s fishing regulations. For more information about stockings and other fishing resources, visit wvdnr.gov.

Gold Rush lodging discount:

To encourage anglers and their families to plan a Gold Rush adventure, WV State Parks is offering a 15% discount on lodge room and cabin stays booked between March 23 and April 30. To receive the discount, book online at wvstateparks.com and use offer code GOLD at checkout.

Information provided by the office of Gov. Jim Justice.

