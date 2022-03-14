Rio Grande Council approves insurance, agenda items

RIO GRANDE — The Rio Grande Village council recently approved the Feb. 8 meeting minutes, authorizing insurance premiums and hearing department reports.

Council members present were David Brodeur, Rick Baker, Annette Ward and Amy Wilson.

Others present were Mayor Matt Easter, Fiscal Officer Debbie Ratliff, Sandy Perry and John Saunders.

Saunders presented information and premium for the Village’s liability and flood insurance for 2022, as well as providing claims the company has paid on behalf of the Village.

“Ohio Public Risk Insurance has paid $92,000 in claims over the last five years,” according to the meeting minutes. “Property has a $1,000 deductible. The liability carries $1,000,000/3,000,000 protection in case someone would sue the village, it also carries death benefit of $50,000 case of death in the line of duty for police officers. There is also $1,000,000 coverage for council members and the mayor.”

The Jan. 11, 2022 minutes were approved with the following changes: smoke testings are $12,000 instead of $2,000 and correction of roll call vote after appointment of Jon Davis. Amy Wilson making motion and Annette Ward seconding. Vote taken and motion carried with yeas from Baker, Brodeur, Ward and Wilson.

Department reports

Perry presented for the Board of Public Affairs, reporting the need for an interim loan.

“The USDA-RD interim loan will be paid through our loan,” the minutes said. “If we have funds left over, we can use them for any related project.”

A re-construction meeting was scheduled for Feb. 15.

Perry noted a thank you and recognition to Brian Lane for “helping pull a pump at the waste water treatment plant.”

Ward made a motion to rescind Resolution 2021-05 and approve Resolution 2022-02 Loan Resolution granting dual signatures in execution of written instruments. Brodeur seconded the motion, with yeas from Wilson and Baker, passing the motion.

Reporting for Chief Tyler Price, Easter said Emily Kight will be starting part-time with the possibility of Sam Payne starting as well.

Easter thanked Brodeur and other community members for volunteering their time to place speed bumps on the road and noted “that Burt will patch the city streets.”

Ratliff reported a balance of $149,478.89.

Wilson made a motion to increase Ratliff’s hourly wage by $1 after a 90-day evaluation. Brodeur seconded the motion with a roll call vote, yeas from Ward and Baker, passing the motion.

Old business

Ward made a motion to table Rezoning of 325 Properties Ordinance 2021-07, with a second from Wilson, passing with unanimous consent.

Ward moved to table clarification time and half policy for holiday and overtime, with a second from Wilson. Motion passed.

Baker motioned to table “set funds and rate” to pay Jennifer Harrison as a sub for the mayor’s office. Brodeur seconded the motion. A roll call vote was taken with yeas from Ward and Wilson, passing the motion.

New business

Brodeur moved to approve payment of the January 2022 bills, with a second from Ward. The motion passed with a roll call vote.

Ward motioned to approved resolution 2022-01 Amended Certificate, with a second from Wilson. The motion passed with a roll call vote.

Wilson moved to approve Resolution 2022-02 Permanent Appropriation Resolution, with a second from Brodeur. Motion passed with a roll call vote.

Brodeur motioned to approved the 2022 Fire Contract with Perry Township, with a second from Ward. The motion passed with a roll call vote.

Ward motioned to authorize the mayor to “sign off if the Village could join the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce for the purposes of group health insurance.” Wilson seconded the motion and it passed with a roll call vote.

Ward moved to “allow second signers for Mayor’s Court checks.” Wilson seconded the motion and it passed with a roll call vote.

Wilson moved to “approve a premium payment of $27,173 to Ohio Public Risk Insurance for liability and flood insurance.” Brodeur seconded the vote and the motion passed with a roll call vote.

Ward moved to approve the payment of $9,895 to Andrew J. Noe for “attorney work on the sewer project,” with a second from Baker. It was noted that the funds will be reimbursed from the loan/grant funds. The motion passed with a roll call vote.

Wilson made a motion to approve “participation in the 2021 Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant for $22,415,” with a second from Brodeur. It was noted that maximum reimbursement is $10,000. The motion passed with a roll call vote.

It was noted that the next meeting would be March 8.

All votes are unanimous, unless otherwise noted.

Information from Rio Grande Village approved minutes.