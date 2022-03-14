31 new COVID cases reported… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since the publication of Saturday’s update, there were 31 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Monday. In comparison, one month ago, the OVP COVID-19 update published on Feb. 15, reported 133 new COVID-19 cases reported in the area.

Statistics reported on Monday, March 14:

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported six new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported three new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 22 new cases of COVID-19.

Also, according to the Centers for Disease Control, its COVID-19 Community Levels are a new tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. The CDC advises “Take precautions to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 based on the COVID-19 Community Level in your area.”

As of Monday, March 14, Mason, Gallia and Meigs counties were all classified “Medium” by the CDC’s COVID-19 community levels tool. In those counties with a Medium level rating, the CDC advises the following prevention steps:

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions;

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines;

Get tested if you have symptoms.

Find the COVID-19 Community Levels County Check tool at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 7,449 total cases (6 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 397 hospitalizations and 121 deaths. Of the 7,449 cases, 7,144 (18 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,489 cases (1 new), 12 hospitalizations

20-29 —1,200 cases, 22 hospitalizations, 2 death

30-39 — 1,090 cases, 20 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 1,087 cases, 35 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

50-59 — 987 cases (1 new), 65 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

60-69 — 799 cases (3 new), 72 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

70-79 — 491 cases (1 new), 100 hospitalizations, 31 deaths

80-plus — 306 cases, 71 hospitalizations, 41 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 14,524 (48.57 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 13,354 (44.67 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 4,585 total cases (3 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 230 hospitalizations (1 new) and 84 deaths. Of the 4,585 cases, 4,405 (19 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 895 cases, 10 hospitalizations

20-29 — 655 cases, 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 599 cases, 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 672 cases (2 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 648 cases, 37 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

60-69 — 548 cases, 57 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

70-79 — 355 cases, 53 hospitalizations, 30 deaths

80-plus — 213 cases (1 new), 35 hospitalizations (1 new), 26 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,300 (49.32 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,346 (45.17 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 6,614 cases (22 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (6,134 confirmed cases, 480 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 89 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 25 active cases and 6,500 recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 146 cases (3 new)

5-11 — 319 cases

12-15 — 333 cases

16-20 — 472 cases (1 new)

21-25 — 538 cases

26-30 — 607 cases (8 new)

31-40 — 1,099 cases (6 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 1,018 cases (2 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 854 cases (1 new), 12 deaths

61-70 — 643 cases (1 new), 16 deaths

71+ — 585 cases (2 new), 56 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 5,712 (23 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 4,798 (11 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 914 (14 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 72;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 6.

A total of 12,064 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 45.5 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 10,194 fully vaccinated or 38.4 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently green on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 28 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. There are six confirmed cases of the Omicron variant reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Monday from ODH, there have been 317 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 905), four new hospitalizations (21-day average of 77), zero new ICU admissions (21-day average of 9) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 91) with 37,410 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,260,478 (62.11 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,721,314 (57.50 percent of the population).

As of March 9, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 22,417;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 1,174;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 64,693;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 4,387.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 495,539 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 664 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 82,584 “breakthrough” cases as of Monday with 729 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 6,559 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 10 since the last update. There are 1,244 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 4.04 and a cumulative positivity rate of 8.33 percent.

Statewide, 1,117,619 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (62.4 percent of the population). A total of 53.9 percent of the population, 965,375 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Beth Sergent contributed to this story.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham [email protected]

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

